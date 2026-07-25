Not Fiestaware: The Overlooked Kitchenware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Few types of dinnerware, or any product, have the brand recognition power of Fiestaware. Its bright primary colors, engendering its ground-breaking mix-and-match color concept, have made it one of America's iconic successes. Even so, few would identify Fiestaware's sturdy construction and basic designs as elegant or upscale. There is a Fiestaware collectable "cousin" that takes its color scheme and adds a bit of pizzazz: Homer Laughlin's Riviera tableware. Riviera plates, cups, and serving vessels present a much thinner construction along with unmistakable Art Deco designs. Scalloped corners, elegant curves, but all with those iconic Fiestaware colors (plus a few more).

I started collecting Riviera a couple of decades ago; I was instantly drawn to the pieces because Art Deco styling has long been exceptionally pleasing to me. I found my first few plates at a garage sale afterward, and as Holmes would say, "the hunt was afoot."

Homer Laughlin pottery was established in 1871, in East Liverpool, Ohio. Homer and his brother Shakespeare (the classics were apparently in high regard in that family) were important players in establishing a burgeoning and innovative American ceramics industry. The company introduced Fiestaware in 1936, Riviera followed in 1938, and other styles were developed in future years. Fiestaware is still manufactured today, but Riviera was discontinued in 1948, elevating its collectable status today.