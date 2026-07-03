Californians Loved It In The '30s — Now It's The Antique Dishware Brand Everyone Wants To Find

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When you think of brightly colored, festive pottery, what brand comes to mind? Most likely Fiestaware, a kitchenware brand to seek out at thrift stores. While Fiestaware may be the more well-known colorful pottery brand, it isn't the only company to produce bold and beautiful dishware. In fact, Californians in the 1930s would be more likely to seek out pretty pottery from a more local source — Bauer pottery.

Although the brand is as California as it could be with its bold hues, the company was actually born in the heart of the Bluegrass State in Paducah, Kentucky. Andreas Bauer, aka J.A. Bauer, started Paducah Pottery in 1885, creating basic pieces like crocks and jugs. In 1910, sick of the chilly Kentucky winters, he moved out to Los Angeles, California, taking his company with him, and renaming it J.A. Bauer Pottery Company.

Once out on the West Coast, the company's offerings took on a distinctive Californian flair. However, it wasn't until Bauer sold the company and potters Louis Ipsen and Matt Carlton stepped in that the brand began producing the vibrantly colored pieces that collectors demand today. In the 1920s and '30s, the company began adding a distinct ring pattern to its boldly colored kitchen and homewares. While the brand did begin to expand beyond the West Coast, it was eventually eclipsed by the popularity of Fiestaware. Bauer Pottery was revived in the late 20th century, and its one of a few kitchenware brands that are worth seeking out at thrift stores today.