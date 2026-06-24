The Best Places To Buy Antique Dishware That Aren't Thrift Stores

You're a regular at your local thrift store, er, make that thrift stores. So much so that you know when all the discount days are, and the staff greets you by name as you walk in the door. But as much as you love scouring thrift store shelves for valuable vintage dinnerware, you're starting to feel it's the same old, same old every time you visit. You need to mix it up, breathe new life into your hunt for antique or vintage dishware.

Luckily, you've got plenty of thrift store alternatives, both online and in-person. Flea and vintage markets give you the chance to make an event of your shopping, as you can easily spend all day browsing the tables of different vendors. With online options, you can browse for your favorites, like vintage Fiestaware or Pyrex, any time of day (or night) and save your searches, so you're notified when new stuff appears.

Of course, you don't have to give up your beloved thrift stores. Think of it as diversifying. You're adding more options to your list, making it more likely you'll track down that dinnerware set or teacup collection you've been looking for for ages.