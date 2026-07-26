An Antique Kitchen Staple Is The Solution To Declutter Bedside Tabletops

Name a more satisfying feeling than tucking into bed after a long day — it's pure bliss! But nothing will throw your REM cycle off kilter quite like an unorganized space and a chaotic nighttime routine. You need a proper spot for knickknacks like jewelry and wellness accessories that take up bedside real estate. Believe it or not, the key to organization in this part of the bedroom is hiding in the kitchen: an antique recipe box.

Beloved for their classic charm, these gateways to family traditions of years past are valuable vintage kitchen items that add personality to countertops and give us a sense of nostalgia. But, as any savvy thrifter knows, all second-hand finds have multiple purposes — it just takes a little creativity to determine how to reinvent them.

Considering the boxes are compact and likely boast dividers inside, they're the perfect accessory to divvy up your items in an organized way and keep nightstands and dresser tops clutter-free. Just make sure to hold onto those treasured family recipes before completely repurposing your box.