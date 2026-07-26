An Antique Kitchen Staple Is The Solution To Declutter Bedside Tabletops
Name a more satisfying feeling than tucking into bed after a long day — it's pure bliss! But nothing will throw your REM cycle off kilter quite like an unorganized space and a chaotic nighttime routine. You need a proper spot for knickknacks like jewelry and wellness accessories that take up bedside real estate. Believe it or not, the key to organization in this part of the bedroom is hiding in the kitchen: an antique recipe box.
Beloved for their classic charm, these gateways to family traditions of years past are valuable vintage kitchen items that add personality to countertops and give us a sense of nostalgia. But, as any savvy thrifter knows, all second-hand finds have multiple purposes — it just takes a little creativity to determine how to reinvent them.
Considering the boxes are compact and likely boast dividers inside, they're the perfect accessory to divvy up your items in an organized way and keep nightstands and dresser tops clutter-free. Just make sure to hold onto those treasured family recipes before completely repurposing your box.
How to repurpose an antique recipe box into beside storage
An old-school recipe box might not seem like a bedroom decor staple, but with a little bit of maintenance, it could transform into the perfect organizational system for your sleep space. YouTube creator Liz Fenwick proves just that with her $1 thrift store find. Although the word "Recipes" was engraved on her wooden box — and it looked straight out of a dated honey oak kitchen of the '90s — the final product was a boho-inspired nightstand organizer. First she completely sanded the box, applied two different wood stains, and used a checkerboard stencil to paint small green boxes once the wood finishes dried.
The good thing about a recipe box redesign is that there are no rules, and it's completely customizable. While Liz opted to transform the wood's appearance, you can add a coat of paint to your trinket, adhere colorful wallpaper or fabric with ModPodge, or use a hot glue gun to secure accessories like seashells, faux florals, and beyond. The main thing is to make sure your DIY coincides with the room's aesthetic, colors, and textures. Keep scale in mind when adding your craft to your nightstand, and don't be afraid to cut down on the number of items you keep bedside — save the space for important pieces and statement makers that add flair and keep your nighttime routine running smoothly.