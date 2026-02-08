The Bedroom Decor Staple Designers Say You Should Buy At Thrift Stores

When shopping for secondhand lighting for your bedroom, confirm that any pieces you're considering work properly or can be rewired safely to reduce fire risk in your sleeping area. It's best to ask to plug in table lamps and floor lamps you find at thrift stores, antique shops, or garage sales before taking them home.

What's more, if you're browsing light fixtures, budget for rewiring and inspect them thoroughly for damage before making a purchase, as these items are harder to test in a shop. As David Calligeros, founder of Remains Lighting, told Martha Stewart, "Make sure that arms are solidly attached — no broken solder joints — and that you're not missing any significant elements of the fixture." Calligeros also suggests choosing fixtures with screw-in base sockets, which are simpler to repair than many of their fluorescent and LED counterparts. Even if a vintage lamp or fixture seems safe, consider having a pro take a look and, if there's a problem, explaining what type of rewiring kit is needed. If you rather not rewire a pendant or replace a lamp socket on your own, you can always hire an electrician to do the job.

While brick-and-mortar thrift shops are treasure troves of unique bedroom lamps and fixtures, HGTV host and designer Emily Henderson recommends scouring 1stDibs, Chairish, Etsy, and other online marketplaces that sell antiques as well. If the sheer number of listings feels intimidating, filter the listings by material or era. "To narrow things down, try searching by decade," Henderson suggests on her blog, using style descriptors such as "space age" or "Palm Beach Regency" for inspiration.