Transform Old Coffee Cans Into Chic Countertop Decor That Looks Expensive
High-end countertop decor doesn't have to be expensive or difficult to make. If you've just finished the last of your coffee grounds, don't throw away your old coffee container. Instead, a little time and effort will turn that can into a gorgeous, expensive-looking plant pot. In a TikTok video, luckyatoms upcycled a boring coffee tin into stunning faux stone countertop decor. A little bit of tile adhesive and sandpaper are all you'll really need to give your homemade decor texture and a fashionable stone-like finish. Filling the upgraded vase with faux flowers or a vibrant fake plant will create a stylish decoration for your kitchen or bathroom countertop.
The basic shape of a metal coffee can is what helps it transform into a chic, cylindrical vase. By adding reusable bags as filler, luckyatoms propped up a faux potted plant inside the decor. Elegant ceramic or stone vases can be pricey, but this DIY helps get the look of a stylish stone planter on a budget. Depending on the supplies you keep stashed for DIYs, consider using something other than tile adhesive to make this project even more cost-effective. Spackle works similarly to the tiling material.
Coffee cans are also the perfect size to fit neatly on your countertop, making them a decorative accent that doesn't take up too much space. Besides your counter, this faux stone vase would look beautiful on a mantle or end table to add a pop of greenery or floral decor anywhere.
Creating an elegant faux stone vase from an empty coffee can
Wash any loose coffee grounds from the container and peel off the labels, leaving just the shiny can. Luckyatoms used a putty knife to smear tile adhesive over the surface of the container. The DIYer continued wiping the tile adhesive onto the can and smoothing it out with the tool. If you happen to have leftover spackle from another project, apply it in the same way for a stylish faux stone finish. While this money-saving hack for a chic faux stone planter will work with plastic coffee containers as well, the shape of the pot won't be as sleek.
Work with your tile adhesive or spackle until you're satisfied with the overall texture and look. Leave the coffee can to dry before giving it a quick, careful sanding. Luckyatoms then painted the rim of the coffee can white, though you could coat it in tile adhesive with the rest of the container. The DIYer also stuck the plastic lid onto the bottom of the can to give it a stylish black rim. However, forgoing the lid results in an entirely stone-like vase.
@luckyatoms
Another great way to reduce some waste and get a little creative. Forgot to mention you could paint and seal your can after sanding. #repurpose #reuse #recycle #upcycling #upcycle #coffee #coffeecan #diy #diytiktok #diycraft #tileadhesive #diyproject #pottery
Now, add plants. Some artificial potted plants will be large enough to simply set in the coffee can, but others will need to be elevated. If you don't want to repurpose grocery bags like the DIYer, floral foam works wonderfully. Opting for foam also allows you to insert arrangements of individual stems for personalized countertop decor.