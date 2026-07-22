Transform Old Coffee Cans Into Chic Countertop Decor That Looks Expensive

High-end countertop decor doesn't have to be expensive or difficult to make. If you've just finished the last of your coffee grounds, don't throw away your old coffee container. Instead, a little time and effort will turn that can into a gorgeous, expensive-looking plant pot. In a TikTok video, luckyatoms upcycled a boring coffee tin into stunning faux stone countertop decor. A little bit of tile adhesive and sandpaper are all you'll really need to give your homemade decor texture and a fashionable stone-like finish. Filling the upgraded vase with faux flowers or a vibrant fake plant will create a stylish decoration for your kitchen or bathroom countertop.

The basic shape of a metal coffee can is what helps it transform into a chic, cylindrical vase. By adding reusable bags as filler, luckyatoms propped up a faux potted plant inside the decor. Elegant ceramic or stone vases can be pricey, but this DIY helps get the look of a stylish stone planter on a budget. Depending on the supplies you keep stashed for DIYs, consider using something other than tile adhesive to make this project even more cost-effective. Spackle works similarly to the tiling material.

Coffee cans are also the perfect size to fit neatly on your countertop, making them a decorative accent that doesn't take up too much space. Besides your counter, this faux stone vase would look beautiful on a mantle or end table to add a pop of greenery or floral decor anywhere.