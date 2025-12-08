Forget Overspending: Erin Napier's Money-Saving Hack For A Chic Faux Stone Planter

To make the faux stone planter, you'll need a tub of spackle, a putty knife, and a plastic planter. The amount of spackle you need will depend on the size of your planter. Also, some types of spackle start out pink and dry white, while others start out and stay white — both varieties work just fine. Next, scoop out the spackle with the putty knife and apply it to the planter. Spread it across the surface, smoothing it out as much (or as little) as you'd like. The less you smooth it out, the more textured the spackle will be. Finally, let the spackle dry completely.

If you enjoy the appearance of a white concrete planter, leave the spackle as is. Otherwise, you're welcome to add color and warmth. One option is to mix the spackle with acrylic paint before applying it to the planter. This method is best used with spackle that's already white, as you won't be able to properly determine the final color if you mix paint with pink spackle. Another idea is to spray paint the dried spackle, which is ideal if you want a more opaque wash of color; this is just one of the many crazy easy DIYs using spray paint.

Craving even more texture? Use a sponge or foam brush to apply acrylic paint to the dried spackle. This will help define its texture while keeping that iconic rugged look.