Forget Overspending: Erin Napier's Money-Saving Hack For A Chic Faux Stone Planter
In recent years, plant parents have become obsessed with concrete and stone planters, and it's easy to see why. These vessels have a rugged yet versatile look, making them ideal for different spaces and styles. However, these planters are very, very heavy. They also have high price tags, which can put a dent in your design budget, especially if you want an extra-large version. To top it off, you might need to seal concrete planters so plants don't die, further adding to the inconvenience. But not all hope is lost. Thanks to a hack from designer Erin Napier, it's possible to get the look of a large concrete planter without actually buying one.
The trick, which she shared on an episode of "TODAY with Jenna & Friends," involves covering an ordinary plastic planter with spackle. The thick, creamy compound is normally used to fill holes in drywall, though you can also put spackle on ceilings. It can also be manipulated with different tools and techniques so that it dries with more texture. So, let's dive into Erin's clever hack.
Make a faux stone planter with Erin Napier's genius hack
To make the faux stone planter, you'll need a tub of spackle, a putty knife, and a plastic planter. The amount of spackle you need will depend on the size of your planter. Also, some types of spackle start out pink and dry white, while others start out and stay white — both varieties work just fine. Next, scoop out the spackle with the putty knife and apply it to the planter. Spread it across the surface, smoothing it out as much (or as little) as you'd like. The less you smooth it out, the more textured the spackle will be. Finally, let the spackle dry completely.
If you enjoy the appearance of a white concrete planter, leave the spackle as is. Otherwise, you're welcome to add color and warmth. One option is to mix the spackle with acrylic paint before applying it to the planter. This method is best used with spackle that's already white, as you won't be able to properly determine the final color if you mix paint with pink spackle. Another idea is to spray paint the dried spackle, which is ideal if you want a more opaque wash of color; this is just one of the many crazy easy DIYs using spray paint.
Craving even more texture? Use a sponge or foam brush to apply acrylic paint to the dried spackle. This will help define its texture while keeping that iconic rugged look.