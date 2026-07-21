Does Home Depot Price Match?

Home Depot has over 2,000 stores across the USA, and part of the reason it's become such an indelible part of the economy is because it sells everything from general renovation supplies to seasonal decorations. And it does so at affordable prices. However, these items may not always have the absolute cheapest pricing available, which can be hard to swallow if you are an ardent Home Depot supporter or just find your local store to be the closest option. But even when the retailer's quality and convenience seems worth the extra cost, there's no harm in comparing prices. In fact, you may save a few dollars during your next Home Depot visit courtesy of its price matching policy.

Under the price match terms, if you find that a product at Home Depot is being sold cheaper at a qualified competitor, then Home Depot will sell you the item at that lower price. Say you notice a product priced at $10 on Amazon that is also available for $12 at Home Depot. You can stop by your nearby store (or go online) to lodge a price match request. Once it's registered, the store will verify your request. If it's valid, it may lower the price of the product to $10 and refund the difference to your original payment method.

The price match approach means the multi-chain giant doesn't lose out on its loyal customers, and you don't have to pay extra. Win-win! That being said, keep in mind that things are changing at Home Depot, and you never know when the policy may change. For instance, the company used to offer an additional 10% rebate to ensure deal lovers approached it for a price match, but this incentive is no longer available.