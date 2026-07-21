Does Home Depot Price Match?
Home Depot has over 2,000 stores across the USA, and part of the reason it's become such an indelible part of the economy is because it sells everything from general renovation supplies to seasonal decorations. And it does so at affordable prices. However, these items may not always have the absolute cheapest pricing available, which can be hard to swallow if you are an ardent Home Depot supporter or just find your local store to be the closest option. But even when the retailer's quality and convenience seems worth the extra cost, there's no harm in comparing prices. In fact, you may save a few dollars during your next Home Depot visit courtesy of its price matching policy.
Under the price match terms, if you find that a product at Home Depot is being sold cheaper at a qualified competitor, then Home Depot will sell you the item at that lower price. Say you notice a product priced at $10 on Amazon that is also available for $12 at Home Depot. You can stop by your nearby store (or go online) to lodge a price match request. Once it's registered, the store will verify your request. If it's valid, it may lower the price of the product to $10 and refund the difference to your original payment method.
The price match approach means the multi-chain giant doesn't lose out on its loyal customers, and you don't have to pay extra. Win-win! That being said, keep in mind that things are changing at Home Depot, and you never know when the policy may change. For instance, the company used to offer an additional 10% rebate to ensure deal lovers approached it for a price match, but this incentive is no longer available.
Home Depot's price match guarantee and its limitations
Using the price-match policy is one of the simplest tips and tricks that can help you save money at Home Depot, but it has its limits. To start, the item you're price matching must be identical in terms of branding, size, model/SKU, and finish. You won't be able to find lower prices on Home Depot's household brands, since they aren't sold anywhere else, but major manufacturers also often make tool or appliance models for particular retailers. For instance, Samsung may have a Lowe's-only version of a popular washer model. Model numbers may only differ by a single character, so pay attention to the fine details. Importantly, the matching item has to be available for immediate purchase at Home Depot and the competing store, and the competitor must be able to get you the item where you live. If the lower-priced competitor doesn't have a nearby store and can't deliver the item to your home, Home Depot won't price match it.
With this said, there are instances when Home Depot won't price match a competitor even if it can get you the item at a lower price. It will price match local brick-and-mortar stores and various reputable online dealers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Menards, Walmart, and Target. However, it doesn't match prices with third-party sellers on Amazon, Wayfair, and other marketplaces. It also won't match auction or liquidation prices, discount sites (such as eBay), or members-only retailers like Costco or Sam's Club. And the biggest disappointment may come when you try to price match retailers running special holiday discounts — Home Depot doesn't match limited-time offers like Black Friday deals.
How to take advantage of Home Depot's price match policy
Cross your T's and dot your I's when trying for a price match to ensure the product is eligible. And be prepared to make your case. This means you should carry an advertisement, printout, or website link (showcasing a competitor offering the same item for a lower price) with you when requesting a price match at the Home Depot billing desk. If you do this before making a purchase, the sales representative will adjust the price upon verification. In case you're shopping online, jot down the name of the product, the competitor, and the full model number and SKU of the product on Home Depot's website and the competitor's website. Then, reach out to the Customer Solutions team through the live chat option or by phone at 1-800-430-3376 to request a price match and refund for the difference.
Now, let's say you purchase a product, bring it home, and later discover that exact product is available at a lower price either at Home Depot or at a competing store. In such cases, you could ask for a price match within 30 days of purchase. Just present proof of your purchase, like a receipt and order number, along with evidence (think a screenshot or link) supporting your claim. You can do this both online and in store. A customer support executive will verify your claim, and if it's eligible, the retailer will refund the difference to your source account after validation. In some cases, like when you make a purchase via a gift card, you might receive the balance as store credit.