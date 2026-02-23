Here's What's Changing At Home Depot In 2026: The Biggest Updates

Home Depot has been integral in the home improvement game for a long time, but this big box hardware store is making some serious changes in 2026. In late January, Home Depot announced it's eliminating 800 jobs, according to CNBC, and moving away from remote work; showing that the famous retailer has been struggling with sales. With fewer people buying homes and stopping at the company's stores for DIY supplies and help with renovation projects, Home Depot is looking to test new ways to get customers to shop with them. Home Depot is making big shifts this year by upgrading its Hubspace smart lighting technology, implementing AI tools that help customers and professional builders plan and complete projects, and beginning a new deal with Wahlburgers.

While there are many differences between Lowe's and Home Depot, one big difference in 2026 could be that you can grab a bite to eat when stopping at select Home Depot stores. Wahlburgers, a hamburger chain founded by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers, Chef Paul and Donnie, will have trailers located right outside Home Depot stores. Three food trucks have already started selling Wahlburgers outside Home Depot stores in Stuart, Vero Beach, and Rockledge, Florida. Though this collaboration is exclusive to one state right now, the companies plan to continue expanding the project if these locations see success.