19 Household Brands That Are Owned By Home Depot

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You may already recognize household brand names like Husky and Hampton Bay, but did you know they're owned by Home Depot? Founded in 1978 over a cup of coffee by two entrepreneurial executives who envisioned building massive DIY warehouses, the company has grown into the world's largest and most profitable home improvement retailer thanks to both its aggressive acquisition strategy and its private-label merchandise. While the company isn't directly involved in the manufacturing process behind many of its most popular tools, home goods, or landscaping supplies, a large part of Home Depot's multibillion-dollar success story is driven by its many exclusively owned brands.

It also doesn't hurt to own several operating companies serving homeowners and construction professionals alike. Home Depot's Blinds.com has been a popular spot for home decor enthusiasts trying to choose the best window treatments since it was acquired in 2014. Weekend warriors may find themselves renting excavators or other heavy equipment at their local store thanks to Home Depot's purchase of Compact Power Equipment in 2017. Professionals working on maintenance or repair projects have relied on Home Depot's HD Supply subsidiary since its 2020 acquisition. And in 2026, Home Depot announced it was purchasing Mingledorff's, an HVAC distributor serving both residential and commercial customers.

From exclusive decor items to smart home hubs, from online listing services that connect homeowners with construction pros to niche suppliers of pool, roofing, and landscaping supplies, there's way more to Home Depot's household brands than most people realize. CEO Edward Decker explained it simply in a Home Depot investor call: "Our scale is unmatched."