19 Household Brands That Are Owned By Home Depot
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You may already recognize household brand names like Husky and Hampton Bay, but did you know they're owned by Home Depot? Founded in 1978 over a cup of coffee by two entrepreneurial executives who envisioned building massive DIY warehouses, the company has grown into the world's largest and most profitable home improvement retailer thanks to both its aggressive acquisition strategy and its private-label merchandise. While the company isn't directly involved in the manufacturing process behind many of its most popular tools, home goods, or landscaping supplies, a large part of Home Depot's multibillion-dollar success story is driven by its many exclusively owned brands.
It also doesn't hurt to own several operating companies serving homeowners and construction professionals alike. Home Depot's Blinds.com has been a popular spot for home decor enthusiasts trying to choose the best window treatments since it was acquired in 2014. Weekend warriors may find themselves renting excavators or other heavy equipment at their local store thanks to Home Depot's purchase of Compact Power Equipment in 2017. Professionals working on maintenance or repair projects have relied on Home Depot's HD Supply subsidiary since its 2020 acquisition. And in 2026, Home Depot announced it was purchasing Mingledorff's, an HVAC distributor serving both residential and commercial customers.
From exclusive decor items to smart home hubs, from online listing services that connect homeowners with construction pros to niche suppliers of pool, roofing, and landscaping supplies, there's way more to Home Depot's household brands than most people realize. CEO Edward Decker explained it simply in a Home Depot investor call: "Our scale is unmatched."
Home Depot is known for its hardware and tool brands
No matter which department you're in, one of the exclusively owned household brands you'll find at Home Depot is Husky. Along with being the private label behind some of the Home Depot items under $25 that are worth every penny, Husky also makes work lights, pneumatic nail guns, garden rakes, and mechanic tool sets. Home Depot is especially proud of the brand's steel hand tools. The company has put them through a variety of extreme tests, including enlisting the help of military veterans to run over them with steel tanks and, yes, dropping them from outer space.
Everbilt is another exclusive brand owned by Home Depot that offers an unexpectedly wide range of products. The metal closet organizers, gutter systems, and chain link fencing all get solid feedback from satisfied customers. You'll also encounter the Everbilt logo when you're checking out canopy tents or replacing a sump pump. But the household brand really shines in the hardware aisle, where you'll spot it on countless containers of screws, bolts, nuts, and fasteners.
Whether you're on a budget or your third trip of the day, it's likely that an HDX product will end up in your cart. Home Depot's exclusive essentials line includes everything from sponges to storage containers. When it's time to clean, some of the best deals you'll find are on the proprietary brand's mops, brooms, and scrub brushes. However, eagle-eyed shoppers will also find other HDX hardware and tools at bargain prices, like cheap hair snakes, efficient tile cutters, and affordable paint brushes.
Home Depot has multiple home and garden brands
Home Depot is also a household brand bonanza for anyone who wants to spruce up a home or garden. Hampton Bay is another one you'll see all over the store. You'll pass by the outdoor furniture collections right as you walk in. The exclusive private-label pendants and ceiling fans are hanging in the lighting section. And unless you're looking for the best place to buy budget-friendly cabinets that's not Home Depot, it's hard to beat the brand's affordability or assortment of ready-to-install styles. Don't confuse it with Glacier Bay, the company's in-house brand of affordable bath and kitchen faucets.
Interior design and decor enthusiasts may be surprised to learn that Home Depot owns TrafficMaster flooring, Stonemark natural stone countertops, and Home Accents Holiday (the brand behind those giant inflatables and seasonal coir doormats that are practically impossible to resist). The company acquired Home Decorators Collection in 2006, bringing an enormous collection of rugs, furniture, and home decor items into stores. To meet continued demand for affordable furnishings, from bar stools to bed frames, the company launched another lifestyle decor brand called StyleWell in 2019.
Sprucing up your outdoor spaces is also possible thanks to Home Depot's range of practical outdoor brands. Gardening enthusiasts can find soil, mulch, plants, and other landscaping must-haves from Vigoro. If you're in the market for a new deck or fence, the company's Veranda brand includes a small but mighty collection of vinyl options. And if smart home security is the key to your peace of mind, Home Depot's Hubspace brand connects with other exclusive product lines, including Defiant door hardware, EcoSmart bulbs, and Vissani appliances.