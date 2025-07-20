Easy Tips And Tricks You Need To Save Money When Shopping At Home Depot
Home improvement is not always cheap. North Americans spent $159.5 billion at Home Depot in 2024, according to the company's annual report. Home Depot leads the home improvement market with about 17% of total expenditures in the United States. Home Depot may be the exclusive merchant of some products like Glacier Bay faucet parts, but in the industry as a whole, it's no monopoly. Its major competitor, Lowe's, grabs around 11% of the home improvement dollars spent in the United States, while 72% of those dollars are spent elsewhere. So Home Depot has to offer competitive prices and special discounts to keep people from slipping away to its competitors.
There are a number of common items to avoid buying from Home Depot. For various reasons, these are best purchased elsewhere. For example, a local garden center is more likely to offer locally grown plants native to your region rather than a national chain like Home Depot. But with its large purchasing power and national distribution system, Home Depot can offer low prices on many items — and even lower ones if you know a few tips and tricks. Tucked away on its website are numerous ways to save money at the store, so there's often no reason to pay full price for any item.
Periodic discounts and benefit programs at Home Depot
The place to start looking for savings is at Home Depot's Savings Center, which lists deals in many categories like appliances and home décor, and features one-day-only, limited-time-only, and seasonal discounts. Other ways to take advantage of discounts include signing up for "Style & Decor" emails to receive 10% off on selected items. Sign up to receive text messages with special promotions from Home Depot and you'll also get a one-time $5 discount on purchases over $50. If you share your location with Home Depot, you'll gain access to local store ads featuring their own discounts. If you're not picky about paint colors — say, for an after-school project with the neighborhood kids — try buying "oops paint" At Home Depot, where previous customers have not been satisfied with an incorrectly mixed paint. And if you apply for Home Depot's own credit card, you can save money on qualifying purchases.
Home Depot also offers a number of benefit programs that help you save money every time to visit the store. You're out of trash bags again? You can sign up for Home Depot's subscription service to receive 5% off on items you buy regularly, like water filters or laundry supplies. Many items are even delivered free. The company's Pro Xtra Loyalty Rewards program allows members to earn points toward eligible purchases and to take advantage of volume pricing and exclusive weekly discounts. Teachers and government buyers at qualified institutions can make tax exempt purchases to save money. And active duty military, veterans, and their spouses receive a 10% discount off eligible purchases. Exclusive military pricing and tax-free shopping are also available through the company's military exchange partnerships.