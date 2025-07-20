Easy Tips And Tricks You Need To Save Money When Shopping At Home Depot

Home improvement is not always cheap. North Americans spent $159.5 billion at Home Depot in 2024, according to the company's annual report. Home Depot leads the home improvement market with about 17% of total expenditures in the United States. Home Depot may be the exclusive merchant of some products like Glacier Bay faucet parts, but in the industry as a whole, it's no monopoly. Its major competitor, Lowe's, grabs around 11% of the home improvement dollars spent in the United States, while 72% of those dollars are spent elsewhere. So Home Depot has to offer competitive prices and special discounts to keep people from slipping away to its competitors.

There are a number of common items to avoid buying from Home Depot. For various reasons, these are best purchased elsewhere. For example, a local garden center is more likely to offer locally grown plants native to your region rather than a national chain like Home Depot. But with its large purchasing power and national distribution system, Home Depot can offer low prices on many items — and even lower ones if you know a few tips and tricks. Tucked away on its website are numerous ways to save money at the store, so there's often no reason to pay full price for any item.