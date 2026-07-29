Skip Gravel: Exciting IKEA Finds That Can Upgrade Your Landscaping
Landscaping with gravel is a versatile option that appeals to many homeowners, but there are some definite downsides. It's hard on bare feet, can be costly, and often requires frequent weeding. Gravel also spreads mercilessly, which can make your yard look messy and unkept in no time. If you're ready to say goodbye to gravel in favor of cheaper, more weed-resistant landscaping alternatives, don't overlook the outdoor section at IKEA. Tucked away behind all the minimalist furniture, patio umbrellas, and colorful pillows are outdoor decking tiles that can upgrade your landscaping quickly and easily.
These IKEA finds are designed to be installed over any solid base. Unlike gravel, which has to be poured into place, manually spread out, and occasionally refreshed, the Swedish chain's decking tiles simply click together. Despite the square shape that makes each tile ideal for most patios and decks, they can be cut to size, making them comparably flexible to gravel.
They can be a slightly more affordable choice to boot. According to Angi, gravel prices range from $0.40 to $11 per square foot, which doesn't include delivery and labor expenses that can add hundreds. Meanwhile, IKEA's two most popular decking tiles cost between $2 and $8 per square foot, with optional RUNNEN edging adding another $1.5 per linear foot. Just note that giving your worn-out concrete patio a high-end look with a practical DIY solution like decking tiles involves making precise measurements and cuts and spending time on your knees to install them.
IKEA's RUNNEN decking tiles come in several materials and colors
Nearly 2,000 IKEA customers have given the RUNNEN Decking Tiles a five-star rating, describing them as inexpensive and indestructible. Sold in packs of nine square tiles that click together, several styles are available at a wide range of prices. The cheapest options are beige and dark gray colors that look similar to pea gravel and lava rock, which cost $29.99 per pack. Made of polypropylene formed to mimic wooden slats, the tiles can be installed to create sleek, straight lines to visually lengthen the look of your patio or rotated to create a basketweave-type pattern.
If you prefer natural materials to plastic alternatives and are willing to spend a little more, the tiles are also available in solid acacia. This durable hardwood is just as resistant to rot and insects as gravel. In addition, the $35 deck tiles can keep your balcony or patio cooler than basic concrete since they'll reflect rather than absorb heat. Besides these options, the RUNNEN collection includes two other styles: a dark gray textile that feels soft like carpet and deep green artificial grass that's UV stabilized to avoid fading. Both packs are higher-end options, clocking at $50 and $70, respectively.
Since every RUNNEN style clicks together the same way, it's easy to mix and match styles if you want to create distinct zones or borders. Along with their durability and value, IKEA customers rave about their appearance as well. "Very beautiful product!!! It looks expensive but was low cost. My landing looks amazing," wrote one satisfied customer. Another simply said, "Patio Perfect."
ALTAPPEN deck tiles provide the same texture and flexibility as gravel
The ALTAPPEN Deck Tiles are a more affordable choice at just $18 per nine-pack. Designed by IKEA's Mia Cullin, the light gray tiles are made from weather-resistant polypropylene and feature a mosaic-inspired design. Thanks to this slightly textured surface, the tiles provide an organic look similar to gravel while being a more structured alternative. Since they're only ¼-inch thick, the tiles can be easily cut into different shapes, making them ideal for covering curved paths, rounded patios, or other uniquely shaped landscape features.
Clever DIYers have also figured out how to use ALTAPPEN Deck Tiles to upgrade landscaping in a way that's impossible to achieve with gravel. Instead of just using them to cover a grungy concrete patio, you can turn these IKEA floor tiles into a chic divider for a more private space. Each pack covers almost nine square feet, enough to completely block out a bad view (or nosy neighbor) for far less than you'd spend on a freestanding privacy screen from Amazon or Wayfair. Because the entire nine-pack of decking tiles weighs less than four pounds, if you attempt this project, make sure to build your frame from weatherproof materials that are also heavy enough to stay put during storms or strong winds.
However you decide to use this IKEA find to upgrade your landscaping, feedback from hundreds of customers indicates you'll be satisfied with your purchase. As one customer explained, "It's economical, looks great, easy to cut down and install, simple to disassemble for cleaning, and overall the perfect product for renters or keeping decorating simple, affordable, and easy."