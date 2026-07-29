Skip Gravel: Exciting IKEA Finds That Can Upgrade Your Landscaping

Landscaping with gravel is a versatile option that appeals to many homeowners, but there are some definite downsides. It's hard on bare feet, can be costly, and often requires frequent weeding. Gravel also spreads mercilessly, which can make your yard look messy and unkept in no time. If you're ready to say goodbye to gravel in favor of cheaper, more weed-resistant landscaping alternatives, don't overlook the outdoor section at IKEA. Tucked away behind all the minimalist furniture, patio umbrellas, and colorful pillows are outdoor decking tiles that can upgrade your landscaping quickly and easily.

These IKEA finds are designed to be installed over any solid base. Unlike gravel, which has to be poured into place, manually spread out, and occasionally refreshed, the Swedish chain's decking tiles simply click together. Despite the square shape that makes each tile ideal for most patios and decks, they can be cut to size, making them comparably flexible to gravel.

They can be a slightly more affordable choice to boot. According to Angi, gravel prices range from $0.40 to $11 per square foot, which doesn't include delivery and labor expenses that can add hundreds. Meanwhile, IKEA's two most popular decking tiles cost between $2 and $8 per square foot, with optional RUNNEN edging adding another $1.5 per linear foot. Just note that giving your worn-out concrete patio a high-end look with a practical DIY solution like decking tiles involves making precise measurements and cuts and spending time on your knees to install them.