Give Your Worn-Out Concrete Patio A High-End Look With A Practical DIY Solution
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When you're sitting on your patio drinking a cup of coffee and listening to the birds chirping away, nothing ruins the mood faster than catching a glimpse of a grungy old concrete slab. Whether yours is showing its age with cracks or has stains left over from that pile of leaves you didn't get to quickly enough, eventually cover-ups for concrete patios are a good idea. Since resurfacing or replacing concrete with another material can be extremely costly, a few TikTokers have taken a different approach entirely. To give worn-out concrete patios a high-end look, they've used composite deck tiles to completely cover the dingy surface.
It's a practical DIY solution anyone can try. You'll want to start with a clean, dry, and even surface. It's important to improve an uneven concrete patio before laying your deck tiles to get the best results. You should also carefully measure it to ensure you purchase enough composite deck tiles to completely cover the patio. Make sure you pick up a few extras, too, especially if you'll need to make several cuts to fit the tiles to your unique patio shape and size.
There are many different types of deck tiles to choose from at home improvement stores like Home Depot, where you'll find options like the popular NewTechWood UltraShield Quick Deck Tiles in a variety of natural wood and colorful finishes for around $60 for 10 square feet. Depending on which product you choose, and the layout of your patio, you may also need a utility knife to score the connectors, along with a jigsaw or circular saw to cut your tiles to size.
Installing composite deck tiles is easy (but make sure you consider maintenance, too)
Once your concrete patio has been thoroughly prepped, it's time to start laying your composite deck tiles. Consider using a laser level to make sure your first row is perfectly straight and square. Then, you'll start clicking each tile into place. Most TikTokers used products that have a locking mechanism on one side that fits into the other, similar to click lock flooring you may have installed inside your home. Higher-end deck tiles, like the Ipe Advantage brand, click into a separate connector piece that can provide added security but can also be more involved to install. Take time to read the manufacturer's installation instructions before getting started to ensure you understand the best way to lay your specific composite tiles.
Before making the investment, it's also important to understand the problems with click lock flooring. Despite being easy to install, patio composite deck tiles can be prone to shifting in high traffic areas since they simply float above your concrete. Most are designed to be weather-resistant, so moisture won't necessarily cause material issues. However, exposure to the elements over time can cause fading, cracking, and warping issues that can be costly to repair. Because the composite material is often made at least partially from plastic, the tiles can also become extremely hot, which can be uncomfortable if you love to go barefoot. They also won't free you entirely from the maintenance your concrete patio required in the first place, and leaf mould and algae buildup can make composite tiles extremely slippery.