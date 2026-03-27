Give Your Worn-Out Concrete Patio A High-End Look With A Practical DIY Solution

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When you're sitting on your patio drinking a cup of coffee and listening to the birds chirping away, nothing ruins the mood faster than catching a glimpse of a grungy old concrete slab. Whether yours is showing its age with cracks or has stains left over from that pile of leaves you didn't get to quickly enough, eventually cover-ups for concrete patios are a good idea. Since resurfacing or replacing concrete with another material can be extremely costly, a few TikTokers have taken a different approach entirely. To give worn-out concrete patios a high-end look, they've used composite deck tiles to completely cover the dingy surface.

It's a practical DIY solution anyone can try. You'll want to start with a clean, dry, and even surface. It's important to improve an uneven concrete patio before laying your deck tiles to get the best results. You should also carefully measure it to ensure you purchase enough composite deck tiles to completely cover the patio. Make sure you pick up a few extras, too, especially if you'll need to make several cuts to fit the tiles to your unique patio shape and size.

There are many different types of deck tiles to choose from at home improvement stores like Home Depot, where you'll find options like the popular NewTechWood UltraShield Quick Deck Tiles in a variety of natural wood and colorful finishes for around $60 for 10 square feet. Depending on which product you choose, and the layout of your patio, you may also need a utility knife to score the connectors, along with a jigsaw or circular saw to cut your tiles to size.