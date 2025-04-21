Click-Lock Flooring Problems You Should Know About Before Using It In Your Home

Floating floors have revolutionized the flooring industry with click-lock systems that put installing beautiful floors within the average homeowner's DIY range, and these floating floors can be installed just about anywhere in your home. You didn't need many tools or any arcane knowledge... just a tapping block and the patience to learn how to cut around doorways. Lots of types of flooring are available in click-locking formats – luxury vinyl, engineered wood, bamboo, laminate, and even solid wood and solid bamboo. Every manufacturer's click system is a little different, including some hardwood systems that use an external track, but they're all pretty easy to get the hang of.

There are, however, a few common problems to be aware of before you commit to a click-lock floating floor. Every type of flooring has its own characteristics, but some is certainly prone to being a bit noisy, whether from squeaking, clicking, or crackling boards to a habit of amplifying other sounds. Soundproofing underlayment is your friend here, along with carefully following the manufacturer's installation instructions.

Another big issue is moisture, and it's actually two different issues. The moist obvious, and usually the easiest to cope with, is standing water introduced to your floor by spills, leaks, and the occasional ill-considered water balloon fight. Because a floating floor isn't fixed firmly in place, water can cause boards to warp, buckle, and separate. Some floors are more susceptible to this than others, but even some vinyl plank flooring can come unmoored when submerged. You might also find yourself dealing with a mold issue in short order. Dry spills promptly, and consider a variety of flooring that is water–resistant.