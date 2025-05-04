Turn IKEA Floor Tiles Into A Chic DIY Room Divider For A More Private Space

Open-concept spaces and studio apartments are tricky places to create privacy and coziness. One way to divide up a large space and define smaller, more private areas is with some kind of room divider or privacy screen. To carve out a privacy nook at home, the ideal solution would stretch floor to ceiling ... but that can be expensive and challenging in a rental without damaging drywall.

Thankfully, YouTuber Yoduvh Essentials shared her clever answer to create a renter-friendly, full-height privacy screen that wouldn't break the bank. Her requirements were that the privacy screen was damage-free, lightweight for temporary suspension from the ceiling, durable, and see-through from floor-to-ceiling. The IKEA ALTAPPEN decking floor tiles fit the bill, featuring an open octagonal wagon wheel pattern, extremely lightweight material that could still hang flat, and robust outdoor-friendly sturdiness.

At $12.99 per nine-pack, with each tile being 11 ¾ inches square, you'll need about a box per each floor-to-ceiling strip if you have 9-foot ceilings. Keep the height of the hanging hardware (mounting board, hooks, and rings) in mind when you calculate the final panel dimensions and tile requirements so that it won't end up hitting the floor. The panels can be cut, but the raw edge would need to be covered using a decorative trim like on the video. Remember that Command strips will not adhere to textured ceilings, so you'll need another installation approach if you have those. Once you have your layout planned and the flooring packs purchased, you're ready to dive into this creative renter-friendly, ceiling-mounted privacy screen hack.