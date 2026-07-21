Gravel Vs. Asphalt Driveways: Which Costs Less And Lasts Longer?

When examining the cost differences between asphalt and gravel, gravel wins as the cheapest driveway paving material. According to Angi, gravel averages $1 to $10 per square foot. Certain types of gravel are going to be more expensive, but it's overall a cheaper material than asphalt, which Angi says runs between $7 and $15 per square foot.

For cost calculation, we're going to use a sample two-car driveway that's 20 feet wide by 30 feet long, which gives us a total of 600 square feet. A gravel driveway, which consists of loose stone aggregates that have been graded and compacted, at its cheapest will be $600 while more expensive kinds will be $6,000. An asphalt driveway, which is made with a mixture of aggregates and a sticky, black, petroleum-based binder called bitumen, will run $4,200 low and $9,000 high. If those numbers look high, realize that if you compare gravel and asphalt to concrete, both gravel and asphalt are going to come out a lot cheaper.

However, regardless of the size of the driveway, gravel remains the cheapest to install. That said, the pricier asphalt tends to be more appealing because of its polished look and smoother driving surface. Gravel, by contrast, can be bumpy and messy by bringing up dust or loose stones. However, the cost comparison means nothing if the materials aren't properly installed or cared for.