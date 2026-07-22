The $1.50 Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Hack To Declutter And Organize Mops And Brooms
Are you tired of picking up sweepers and mops that have fallen over? Instead of propping taller cleaning tools against the wall when you're done using them, a cheap pool noodle hack makes organizing mops and brooms so much easier. Whether you store your sweepers in a cleaning closet or against the kitchen wall, this DIY rack will keep them where they're supposed to be. Traditional mounted broom holders that fit several tools can be costly, but if your budget is stretched thin, this DIY holder offers a cost-effective alternative. Besides mops and brooms, it can hold a variety of cleaning supplies. Items with handles like dust pans, lint rollers, scrubbing brushes, and squeegees will fit in the foam holder just as well. You can even hang smaller cleaning supplies on the back of a cupboard door to organize messy under-sink cabinets.
With $1.50 and a little ingenuity, you can craft a basic hanging rack to hold your broom handles. A knife is all you'll need to modify a Dollar Tree pool noodle and create functional, inexpensive storage. Mounting the organizer on the wall is easy with a couple of screws, or choose adhesive hangers for a renter-friendly alternative. The colorful foam should support your larger, heavier sweepers, such as spray mops with cleaner fluid compartments, in addition to stick brooms.
Declutter your home with this ingenious DIY cleaning tool holder
Determine where you want to hang your broom and mop holder. Measure the desired length of your rack, as well as the height where it should be installed, so the sweepers dangle above the floor. The more tools you need to store, the longer the pool noodle piece needs to be. Cut the noodle to the size you'd like. Slice grooves into the pool noodle. Cut at an angle from one direction, then the other, to create a notch. Space out the indentations by a few inches to ensure the noodle can support your brooms.
The most secure way to mount the flexible foam rack is with a drill and screws. Place a screw inside each groove and drill it into the wall. This placement ensures the noodle has support where it needs it the most. Alternatively, use Command Strips, though they may not be as sturdy. To help the adhesive adhere to the foam, cut a slice off the back of the noodle to make a flat mounting surface. After your pool noodle holder is firmly in place, push the handle of a sweeper or cleaning tool into each notch. This brilliant pool noodle hack is a game-changer for kitchens that struggle with mop or broom clutter, providing a fast DIY solution.