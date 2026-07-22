The $1.50 Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Hack To Declutter And Organize Mops And Brooms

Are you tired of picking up sweepers and mops that have fallen over? Instead of propping taller cleaning tools against the wall when you're done using them, a cheap pool noodle hack makes organizing mops and brooms so much easier. Whether you store your sweepers in a cleaning closet or against the kitchen wall, this DIY rack will keep them where they're supposed to be. Traditional mounted broom holders that fit several tools can be costly, but if your budget is stretched thin, this DIY holder offers a cost-effective alternative. Besides mops and brooms, it can hold a variety of cleaning supplies. Items with handles like dust pans, lint rollers, scrubbing brushes, and squeegees will fit in the foam holder just as well. You can even hang smaller cleaning supplies on the back of a cupboard door to organize messy under-sink cabinets.

With $1.50 and a little ingenuity, you can craft a basic hanging rack to hold your broom handles. A knife is all you'll need to modify a Dollar Tree pool noodle and create functional, inexpensive storage. Mounting the organizer on the wall is easy with a couple of screws, or choose adhesive hangers for a renter-friendly alternative. The colorful foam should support your larger, heavier sweepers, such as spray mops with cleaner fluid compartments, in addition to stick brooms.