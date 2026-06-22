No Baskets Or Shelves: This Easy Dollar Tree DIY Organizes Messy Under-Sink Cabinets
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There's no denying that under-the-sink cabinets can harbor a lot of clutter. It's where we store a potpourri of items that we'd prefer not to have in plain sight — and oftentimes, chaos is the result. Cleaning supplies are some of the common culprits that take over these types of cabinets. One way to tackle this issue is by heading over to Dollar Tree. YouTube DIYer Bargain Bethany shared a super-easy project that turns the back of the cabinet door into a storage area for cleaning spray bottles in a just a few straightforward steps. Using a small collection of items, including a mop holder and plunger handle, you can MacGyver a clever hanging bar to keep the bottles tidy and off the cabinet floor. It saves interior space, unlike storage shelves and baskets, and you get the extra convenience of having your most-used cleaners in a row and easy to grab.
Ready to try this neat under-the-sink storage idea to organize your bathroom or kitchen? Begin by picking up one of Dollar Tree's Essentials Anti Slip Mop and Broom Holders. Typically, you'd attach it to the wall to help keep cleaning tools upright. But as Bargain Bethany demonstrated, you can cut the holder in half with a pair of heavy-duty scissors and secure the pieces to a cabinet door instead as rod brackets. The second item you'll need is a Thermoplastic Toilet Plunger to be the horizontal hanging rod where you'll hang spray bottles by their triggers. Both items are only $1.50 each, so it's a budget-friendly way to tidy an under-sink cabinet — which isn't always the case when installing shelves. Plus, since the spray bottles hang on the door, they're not able to topple over, unlike in a basket.
Tidy under-sink cabinets with a Dollar Tree DIY hanging bar
It's always best to start with a clean slate when it comes to home storage and organization. Empty out your under-the-sink cabinet first so that you can see all of the supplies you have. Who knows? You might find some in the back you totally forgot about. Check the expiration dates on your products, and ditch anything that's too old to use. Many cleaners carry a shelf life of only a year or two. Next, wipe down the cabinet, group items together, and put your spray bottles aside to hang on the door.
Time to make the DIY organizer. Using a sturdy pair of scissors, cut off the mop and broom holder's clips. Essentially, you just want to eliminate the middle section. Peel the backing off of the clips and stick them vertically to the inside of the cabinet door, placing one on each side (and nearer to the top). Make them as level as possible. Remove the cup from the plunger so that you're left with just the handle. Thread the rod through the clips, and voila! — a hanging bar for your cleaning spray bottles.
Add a rod to both the kitchen and bathroom under-sink cabinets to keep your most-used cleaners as convenient as possible. If you like to clean your home naturally, just make sure the DIY mixtures are labeled. You can even grab hooks, such as these HEDGBOBO Heavy Duty Metal S-Hooks, if you want to store other cleaning items with hanging loops, like cleaning rags, brushes, or kitchen gloves, on the bar too.