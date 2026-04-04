The Zip Tie Hack That Makes Organizing Brooms And Mops So Much Easier
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We spend a great deal of time cleaning our homes to keep them hygienic and looking tidy. Yet, what happens when the tools themselves are the ones causing the mess? Brooms, mops, and Swiffers don't always stay upright after you store them away in your broom closet, which can be frustrating since you have to pick them up. It's probably why many people take advantage of the hanging holes on the end of the handles. But it's not a flawless idea, as the holes don't work with every hook! This is where zip ties are able to save the day. By threading zip ties through the handle holes, you can use them to create even better hangers for your brooms and mops so they remain organized and off the ground.
Along with floor cleaning hacks, this is a solution you might wish you learned a long time ago. Zip ties are inexpensive, easy to use, and can fix problems all around the house. In a flash, one can transform into a loop for your broom, too. If you don't have zip ties at home, you can purchase some online, like this package of SKALON 100 Zip Ties. Dollar Tree sells Nylon Cable Ties if you'd prefer to pick them up yourself. You'll also need hooks in order for this hack to complete its organizing magic. The beauty is, you won't have to worry about your hooks not being able to fit though the holes, or that it'll be a pain to get the tools onto them.
Get your brooms and mops looking tidy with zip ties
There are proper ways to store your cleaning supplies. When it comes to long-handled floor tools, you definitely need an area of your home that provides enough space. You can stick to your broom closet, or try a pantry, laundry room, or garage. Start by finding a blank wall that you can attach hooks to. They can either be permanent or removable, such as these EDMILE Store Self-Adhesive Wall Hooks. You could also use an organizational tool like Dollar Tree's Over-The-Door Hooks. Now, slide an individual zip tie through the hanging hole of your mop or broom. Close it until it's a loop that will fit perfectly over your hook. Trim off the excess plastic.
Repeat this until all of the handles have loops on their ends. Attach your hooks to the wall in a straight row, keeping them several inches apart. However, if it would work better for your space, you could spread the hooks out more or stagger them. When you hang your floor-cleaning tools up they should look nicely organized. Zip ties are sturdy and can handle the weight of common household brooms and mops. However, just be careful hanging anything too heavy on the hooks.
It's a very inexpensive hack that'll keep your cleaning tools from tumbling onto the floor. When it's time to do some chores, say mopping the floor without a cleaner, it should be easy to grab whichever one you need. If your broom or mop doesn't have a hole in its handle, curve a flat zip tie around the end, then wrap with sturdy tape to attach it. Use it like a hanging loop until you can find a more permanent solution to keep the tool upright.