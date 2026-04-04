The Zip Tie Hack That Makes Organizing Brooms And Mops So Much Easier

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We spend a great deal of time cleaning our homes to keep them hygienic and looking tidy. Yet, what happens when the tools themselves are the ones causing the mess? Brooms, mops, and Swiffers don't always stay upright after you store them away in your broom closet, which can be frustrating since you have to pick them up. It's probably why many people take advantage of the hanging holes on the end of the handles. But it's not a flawless idea, as the holes don't work with every hook! This is where zip ties are able to save the day. By threading zip ties through the handle holes, you can use them to create even better hangers for your brooms and mops so they remain organized and off the ground.

Along with floor cleaning hacks, this is a solution you might wish you learned a long time ago. Zip ties are inexpensive, easy to use, and can fix problems all around the house. In a flash, one can transform into a loop for your broom, too. If you don't have zip ties at home, you can purchase some online, like this package of SKALON 100 Zip Ties. Dollar Tree sells Nylon Cable Ties if you'd prefer to pick them up yourself. You'll also need hooks in order for this hack to complete its organizing magic. The beauty is, you won't have to worry about your hooks not being able to fit though the holes, or that it'll be a pain to get the tools onto them.