Genius Floor Cleaning Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Your tile floors and walls can go from looking brand new to losing their luster seemingly overnight. Even if the tiles are shiny and clean, discolored grout can make the entire surface look dingy. Because grout is porous, dirt and debris settle into the tiny gaps, causing it to darken over time. If scrubbing with your usual cleaner isn't getting the job done, it may be time to reach into the medicine cabinet.

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild bleaching agent that releases oxygen when it comes in contact with dirt, helping to break down stains and lift embedded grime from grout. Additionally, this oxidizing liquid doubles as a disinfectant, making it a powerful yet gentle cleaner. To clean tile grout, combine equal parts hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to form a paste. Start with a cup of each, and add more if you have a large area to cover. Put the mixture directly onto the grout and let it sit for at least a few minutes.

If there's heavy staining, add a tablespoon of dish soap to further help cut through grease and mildew, and use a toothbrush or grout brush to help work out the stain. Wipe the DIY grout cleaner with a rag dampened with warm water, then wring it out in a separate container. Repeat this process with clean water only to remove the mixture, as wiping dirty water onto the grout may undo all of your hard work.