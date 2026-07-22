Woman Turns An IKEA Metal Serving Tray Into An Elegant Party Table On A Budget

Dalia Aly showed how to put the table together in just a few simple steps. Because it's easy, it might give you more time to make fun cocktails or charming infused ice cubes for your event! Start by removing any stickers from your supplies. Then, place the bucket on top of the plant stand. Cover the combined items with beautiful material that's long enough to reach the floor. For example, this Homiest White Satin Fabric gives off opulent vibes. Set the IKEA metal serving tray onto the piece facing downwards — and your party table will be complete.

Place the table out at your soiree where people will enjoy it. Guests can use it for setting down drinks, or it can help display a unique whimsical lantern to boost the ambiance. If you're only making one table and want it to sit center stage, it could hold party favors, a photo of the guest of honor, or a dreamy dessert (it is a tray, after all). Just be mindful of the weight you add to ensure it stays stable. To help, consider attaching the bucket to the plant stand using Art3d Hook and Loop Tape. Do the same with the IKEA tray to keep it securely on the rest of the piece.

Give your table some extra pizazz with crafting supplies like bows or ribbon. You could pin an Alloy Retro Cameo Lacy Bow to the base of the completed table. A different look would be to wrap the middle of the table base with a ribbon that matches your party's color scheme. After the event is over, be sure to hang onto everything so that you can easily recreate the table whenever a shindig is on the horizon.