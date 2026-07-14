Transform Ordinary Glass Jars Into Unique Whimsical Lanterns With Old Crayons

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Though Venetian craftsmen started crackling glass items in the 16th century, they didn't become a crowd-favorite until the late 20th century. Today, you'd be lucky to find these prized glass items at estate sales and thrift shops. If you're a fan of their sparkling, smooth surface as well as webbed appearance, you'll have to search high and low for something that catches your eye or pay exorbitant rates to own a vintage piece. In case you don't like either option, give your glass jars and vases a stunning vintage makeover without a drop of paint. Simply use some of your old crayons to mimic the crackle effect and craft a unique lantern.

With this idea, you can customize the colors and define the level of cracks you'd like to see in the finished product. Plus, you won't have to dedicate a lot of time or effort to the cause. It's eco-friendly, too, since you can repurpose any old glass jar into dreamy decor. For this DIY, you'll need a little bit of polyurethane sealer, such as Varathane's Water-Based Crystal-Clear one, or polycrylic sealer, like the one from Minwax on Amazon. You'll also need a thin-bristled paint brush and some fine glitter for the sparkling effect. But if the sealer or glitter is unavailable or beyond your budget, use just glitter glue instead. Either way, you'll need a clear protective spray to make your lantern moisture-proof. It's best if you opt for an engine enamel spray, like the Dupli-Color High Gloss one. This is because they're formulated to withstand high temperatures and will offer maximum protection to your lantern. Moreover, don't insert anything beyond tealights (LED candles are fine, though), or the waxy crayon might melt right off.