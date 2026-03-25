The Dazzling Patio Decor You Can DIY Using Leftover Bricks

The simplest way to make this brick lantern is to stand the brick up vertically. Turn the tea lights on, insert one light per hole, and place the brick on a table near your seating area for some ambient light. For extra convenience, consider upgrading to remote-controlled tea lights so you don't have to switch them on and off individually.

If you're short on spare bricks to create this DIY with, perforated bricks often cost less than a dollar each at stores such as Home Depot. Choose bricks that have smoother holes if possible, as some can be quite coarse and may create an uneven surface for your light. If you're not a fan of the earthy red hue, you can always color your bricks with a brick stain or acrylic-based masonry paint to make them match your outdoor decor.

For a slightly different take on the brick lantern, set a brick flat on a metal tray so the three holes in the brick face upward. Fill each hole with a small amount of sand, then insert a taper candle or other small candle. Fill the remaining space in the brick holes with more sand to stabilize the candles. Place the candle tray on a patio table that's far away from anything flammable, including tree branches. Only leave the candles lit while you're outside to keep an eye on them.