The Global Program That Helps You Get Free Appliances

Major home appliances are such a massive expense that many of us look the other way if the refrigerator light stops working or the dishwasher beeps more than it used to. Rising appliance costs are changing the way people shop, with many looking to secondhand or discount stores instead of opting for the latest and greatest models. Others are simply trying to fix broken appliances, a serious gamble that can cost hundreds of dollars. One public benefit company is trying to help millions of people change the game completely. The Buy Nothing Project is a global program that can help you get free appliances — or give your old ones away.

While plenty of people are heading to estate sales, thrift stores, or other overlooked places to find prized items for a bargain, these are not always great for finding gently used appliances. Buy Nothing is a movement happening within Facebook Groups and through the company's mobile app. Here, more than 14 million members are freely giving and receiving a variety of household items, including large appliances like washers and dryers, as well as smaller ones like humidifiers and toaster ovens.

If you're struggling financially, finding a free microwave or refrigerator may sound too good to be true. It's surprisingly easy to find appliances in your area after signing up with the Buy Nothing app or joining a local Facebook Group. When you can't find exactly what you're looking for, asking the community to support your needs and wants is also explicitly encouraged. Along with reducing waste, the founders describe the Buy Nothing Project as a social experiment designed to connect neighbors.