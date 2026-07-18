The Global Program That Helps You Get Free Appliances
Major home appliances are such a massive expense that many of us look the other way if the refrigerator light stops working or the dishwasher beeps more than it used to. Rising appliance costs are changing the way people shop, with many looking to secondhand or discount stores instead of opting for the latest and greatest models. Others are simply trying to fix broken appliances, a serious gamble that can cost hundreds of dollars. One public benefit company is trying to help millions of people change the game completely. The Buy Nothing Project is a global program that can help you get free appliances — or give your old ones away.
While plenty of people are heading to estate sales, thrift stores, or other overlooked places to find prized items for a bargain, these are not always great for finding gently used appliances. Buy Nothing is a movement happening within Facebook Groups and through the company's mobile app. Here, more than 14 million members are freely giving and receiving a variety of household items, including large appliances like washers and dryers, as well as smaller ones like humidifiers and toaster ovens.
If you're struggling financially, finding a free microwave or refrigerator may sound too good to be true. It's surprisingly easy to find appliances in your area after signing up with the Buy Nothing app or joining a local Facebook Group. When you can't find exactly what you're looking for, asking the community to support your needs and wants is also explicitly encouraged. Along with reducing waste, the founders describe the Buy Nothing Project as a social experiment designed to connect neighbors.
The Buy Nothing app and Facebook Groups are full of freebies
The quickest way to find a free appliance is through the Buy Nothing Project mobile app. After installing it and signing up with an email address, users are prompted to add their address and specify a local search radius. With just a few more setup steps, a home screen with details about the company's global impact will appear, as well as new items listed as "Gives," and recent "Asks" from other users seeking items. You'll find listings for everything, from moving boxes to mattresses, but a search bar makes it easy to narrow down listings to the specific appliance you need.
Joining a Buy Nothing Facebook group can be a little more involved, because each one is privately maintained by community admins. These volunteers may require you to answer questions about your location to verify that you're part of the local community before being admitted to the group. Pending requests to join the group can take hours, or even days, so if you're in desperate need of a dishwasher or your freezer is in meltdown mode, the app is probably a quicker way to start your search.
Unlike Consumer Reports' top-rated places to buy appliances, Home Depot, or Lowe's, free appliances found through this global program won't come with warranties or return policies. Givers are asked to be honest in their description of each item, but app users and Facebook Group members all participate at their own risk. You'll also typically need to move and install appliances yourself, so it's wise to ask the gifter to turn it on and carefully evaluate how it operates before hauling it home.