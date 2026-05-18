Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Place To Buy Appliances Isn't Lowe's Or Home Depot
When one of the machines you use daily fails, whether it be your microwave or dryer, you have to figure out how to safely get rid of the appliance. But you also need to know where to buy your next one. Most people are going to head to big brands like Lowe's or Home Depot to purchase appliances, thanks to their wide selections, appealing prices, and brand visibility. However, the independent research organization Consumer Reports (CR) has noted that, according to a large group of buyers, neither Home Depot nor Lowe's is the best place to get appliances.
In a survey conducted between January 2023 and May 2024, Consumer Reports gathered responses from over 9,700 people who shared their experiences shopping for appliances. Of the 23 retailers that ended up on the list, Abt Electronics sits at the top of the ranking with a score of 91. An independent retailer with a 100,000 square-foot showroom in Glenview, Illinois (just outside Chicago), Abt Electronics has been in business since 1936. The store sells a range of appliances that includes microwaves, blenders, refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines. The second and third place rankings went to RC Willey (84), a retailer with stores in Utah, California, Nevada, and Idaho, and Independent Retailers (81) in general. While places like Home Depot and Lowe's were not viewed unfavorably, the atmosphere, selection, and excellent service made the mid-size to larger local retailers preferable to the national ones.
Abt Electronics ranks highest for appliance purchases
There are a few hidden downsides to buying appliances from Home Depot or Lowe's. Some note that, while the prices might be good, the warranty, installation services, and customer service can be subpar. These points are some of the reasons that customers put Abt Electronics at the top of Consumer Reports' rankings for the 14th year. According to the report, Abt excelled in many key areas.
Two particularly noteworthy areas are Abt's appliance selection and its customer service. CR ranked Abt high in selection because of the sheer amount of quality kitchen appliances to choose from, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges. The store also sells vacuum cleaners, hot water heaters, and televisions. Customer service also ranked high, with several Redditors on the ChicagoSuburbs board noting how helpful and polite the company reps were.
Though Abt only has one location, the online sales and national delivery options were another factor that helped propel it to the top of CR's ranking. Customers were also favorable towards the prices, which the Redditors noted is thanks to Abt's price match guarantee that matches a competing price for the same product. This made Abt one of the few larger retailers to rank high in CR's pricing category. By contrast, Home Depot and Lowe's ranked towards the bottom of the list with scores that were generally the same across the board.