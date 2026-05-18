Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Place To Buy Appliances Isn't Lowe's Or Home Depot

When one of the machines you use daily fails, whether it be your microwave or dryer, you have to figure out how to safely get rid of the appliance. But you also need to know where to buy your next one. Most people are going to head to big brands like Lowe's or Home Depot to purchase appliances, thanks to their wide selections, appealing prices, and brand visibility. However, the independent research organization Consumer Reports (CR) has noted that, according to a large group of buyers, neither Home Depot nor Lowe's is the best place to get appliances.

In a survey conducted between January 2023 and May 2024, Consumer Reports gathered responses from over 9,700 people who shared their experiences shopping for appliances. Of the 23 retailers that ended up on the list, Abt Electronics sits at the top of the ranking with a score of 91. An independent retailer with a 100,000 square-foot showroom in Glenview, Illinois (just outside Chicago), Abt Electronics has been in business since 1936. The store sells a range of appliances that includes microwaves, blenders, refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines. The second and third place rankings went to RC Willey (84), a retailer with stores in Utah, California, Nevada, and Idaho, and Independent Retailers (81) in general. While places like Home Depot and Lowe's were not viewed unfavorably, the atmosphere, selection, and excellent service made the mid-size to larger local retailers preferable to the national ones.