The Hidden Downsides To Buying Appliances At Home Depot

There are very few DIYers, home improvement aficionados, and professional contractors who haven't stepped foot inside of a Home Depot since its founding in 1978. Billing itself as the place "Where Doers Get More Done," Home Depot is a hodgepodge warehouse of all things home improvement, from sheet rock and framing timber, to prefabricated sheet metal house kits. There is very little that can't be found there, including appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators. And while the prices might be tempting, there are hidden downsides to buying your appliances at Home Depot.

While there is undoubtedly a wide selection of major brand appliances available at Home Depot, you really want to avoid buying them at the store. Owing to its status as a massive chain, Home Depot cannot provide any kind of personalized service for delivery, installation, and the potential of one of the appliances breaking down. Instead, they have warranties and deals through third-party logistics providers (3PL), whose service can vary greatly in quality and timeliness.

A peek into the r/appliancerepair subreddit shows that shoppers prefer local appliance stores to Home Depot. Most of this has to do with the fact that local supply stores tend to provide service directly. The actual appliances might be more expensive, but the quality and timeliness of the service you get on the other end is something Home Depot can't match.