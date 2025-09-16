Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Buying Basic Hardware Items At Home Depot

It's fair to say Home Depot has changed the face — and shelves — of the hardware business. Between 1990 (a year after Home Depot became the world's largest home improvement store) and 2024, almost 5,000 smaller hardware stores disappeared from the retail landscape. Home Depot quickly evolved from 60,000-square-foot stores with 25,000 products — impressive for the time — to 128,000-square-foot behemoths sporting 35,000 different products. And, along the way, the stores lost their way when it came to stocking what had once been hardware store staples, which are now arguably among the items you should avoid buying from Home Depot.

Along the way, Home Depot increasingly focused its stock on DIY home improvement market, as did its major competitors. But not all competitors; Ace Hardware has consistently outperformed Home Depot in customer satisfaction surveys, and one reason is a broader inventory focus, and often a bit more depth in areas like small hardware items. This has created a reputation for Ace as a supplier of a much better hardware selection, somehow fitting 25,000-30,000 products in stores with an average size of 7,000-10,000 square feet.

Those who frequent older Ace Hardware stores know they're often full of hardware that might be obscure to the home renovator, but is indispensable to the farmer or the electronics hobbyist or the auto mechanic. In a very real way, Home Depot underserves its hardware customers by both having too much stuff and too little.