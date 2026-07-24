Lose The Shelf: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Add Kitchen Storage

Firstly, if the rake head is still attached to its wooden handle, you'll need to take it off. This may require removing fasteners that are keeping it attached. It's important to clean your garden tools properly, and you'll want to do the same with your rake head before hanging it up. After it's dry, consider painting it a color that will match your kitchen, or keep it plain for extra rustic charm. Now, tap a nail into the wall where you'd like to add your new storage piece. You could also use DKHDBD Heavy Duty Sticky Hooks as an alternative, just as long as you stay within the weight limit.

Hang your rake head so that the tines are at the bottom. Finally, grab items like cooking utensils, serving spoons, measuring cups, or even a flat cheese grater, and slide them onto the prongs from their handles. Place similar tools together to keep everything looking organized and tidy. If the tines are larger than some of the utensils' holes, you can attach zip ties or hooks to them, such as these Yikla S Hooks. You could also use the piece to store upside-down wine or champagne glasses.

If you have dish towels with hanging loops, try using the prongs for them, too. Consider mixing in decor like a small wooden sign. This should make the rake look much cuter than a typical kitchen shelf. You might even want to pick up several to add storage to other areas of the house as well — such as the bathroom, laundry room, or garage.