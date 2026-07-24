Lose The Shelf: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Add Kitchen Storage
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With how much activity goes on in the kitchen, it's helpful if all your cooking tools are organized and at hand. But who says you need to resort to a boring old shelf? Sure, you can make use of some extra floor space to use a clever thrift store find for storage, but there's something else that you can hang on the wall instead. Believe it or not, you just need a rake, which can be repurposed into a holder for items like utensils, wine glasses, and aprons. The hack works by using its tines similar to hooks or nails.
A heavy-duty rake can help keep gravel landscapes smooth and clean, so it's understandable if you don't want to give up yours for the DIY. Simply search through the tool section of your local thrift shop to try and find one instead. You don't have to worry about whether the handle is in good shape, since you won't need it for the project. Only the head of the rake is used, just as TikTokker @redeux_style showed. Make sure it's metal and sturdy, and check to see if it has all of its prongs so you can get as much storage space as possible.
Transform an old rake into a unique kitchen storage rack
Firstly, if the rake head is still attached to its wooden handle, you'll need to take it off. This may require removing fasteners that are keeping it attached. It's important to clean your garden tools properly, and you'll want to do the same with your rake head before hanging it up. After it's dry, consider painting it a color that will match your kitchen, or keep it plain for extra rustic charm. Now, tap a nail into the wall where you'd like to add your new storage piece. You could also use DKHDBD Heavy Duty Sticky Hooks as an alternative, just as long as you stay within the weight limit.
Hang your rake head so that the tines are at the bottom. Finally, grab items like cooking utensils, serving spoons, measuring cups, or even a flat cheese grater, and slide them onto the prongs from their handles. Place similar tools together to keep everything looking organized and tidy. If the tines are larger than some of the utensils' holes, you can attach zip ties or hooks to them, such as these Yikla S Hooks. You could also use the piece to store upside-down wine or champagne glasses.
If you have dish towels with hanging loops, try using the prongs for them, too. Consider mixing in decor like a small wooden sign. This should make the rake look much cuter than a typical kitchen shelf. You might even want to pick up several to add storage to other areas of the house as well — such as the bathroom, laundry room, or garage.