Keep Gravel Landscapes Smooth And Clean With An Easy-To-Use Handheld Tool

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The smooth, even look of a gravel flower bed or a transformed gravel patio enhances many of our outdoor spaces. With numerous types of gravel to choose from, you can almost always find a color or texture to flatter your flowers. But once it's in place, how do you keep your gravel bed free of debris and smooth it out when needed? The answer is a stone rake. What is a stone rake? It's not one of those groovy-looking bamboo rakes with wooden pegs for teeth (keep one of those around for a decoration, not for use). A stone rake, also called a bow rake, has a steel head with 16 to 18 teeth and a sturdy handle, like the Bully Tools Bow Rake from Amazon. While perfect for working gravel, its primary purpose is removing stones from garden beds — hence the name. There are a surprising number of rake types: leaf, garden, shrub, thatch, landscape ... the list goes on. But for working with gravel, a stone rake is what you need.

The advantages of a stone or bow rake are the strength of its teeth and the relatively wide spacing between those teeth. If you try to use a leaf rake on gravel (with either plastic or metal tines), you'll just be tickling the surface. A stone rake, with wide, strong teeth oriented at about 90 degrees to the plane of the handle, will dig into the gravel surface and allow you to remove embedded debris with much less effort.