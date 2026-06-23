Skip Standard Gravel: This Landscaping Option Makes Flower Beds Stand Out

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While gravel is a certified superhero in the landscaping world, even Superman is not Wonder Woman –and the world certainly needs both. So, when turning a weedy patch of ground into a flower bed and you need an attractive, low-maintenance stone solution, what are you going to do if you are just not feeling gravel? Dolomite is a great option that you may not be as famous but is a proven product with a long history. (Think of the Green Lantern.) Its light color and reflective facets are beautiful and will highlight the colors of your flowers exceptionally well. Landscaping with gravel gently fades into the background, while dolomite creates a bold, bright, and attractive supporting character for your plantings. A bit like the contrast between the DC and Marvel universes ...

Dolomite is a mineral composed of calcium magnesium carbonate, which is formed from limestone. Dolomite rock tends to be a translucent to transparent bright white. Impurities will show up as random buff, pink, or bluish hues. As a landscape material, it is commonly available with diameters of roughly ⅜-inch, ¾-inch, and 1-½-inches. Curiously, dolomite has another superpower. When ground into a powder, it is sold as a soil amendment (called Dolomite Lime) to increase your soil's calcium and magnesium content as well as moderating acid levels. (Side note: the Dolomite Mountains in Italy are made from, wait for it, dolomite.)