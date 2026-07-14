Ditch Baskets And Basic Shelves: There's A Smarter Thrift Store Find For Storage

Sometimes it's the thrift store items that you don't think you need that make the best DIY projects. Such is the case with a simple step ladder. That's right, we want you to walk right past the basket aisle and ignore the shelving section. Maybe you have all the ladders you need for inspecting your roof and hanging your latest large wall decor idea. And perhaps that dusty A-frame ladder in the corner of the thrift store, surrounded by discarded tools and random DIY supplies, seems too old. But there could be a renewed purpose as a unique display shelf — and it's a lot more interesting than basic shelves.

For this DIY shelving unit, you'll cut boards to span across the rungs on the open ladder to create the shelves. Using scrap wood for the shelves and thrifting the ladder makes this a much more cost-effective option than buying a new bookshelf from the store. If you don't have luck finding a ladder at your usual secondhand shops, check out Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which resells donated tools, building supplies, furniture, and other home items. You can also build your own A-frame, similar to the one used in this stylish ladder-like entryway shoe storage idea.

Test out the ladder to make sure it sits level. You can add shims or cut down the legs if necessary to fix any rocking. Since you're using the ladder as the framework for your shelf, it needs to be sturdy enough to support the wood and the items you want to display. However, it's okay if it's an older vintage ladder that wouldn't necessarily be the safest option for climbing. An older wood option gives the finished product a rustic, homey, worn look that's full of character.