No More Tripping Over Shoes: This Stylish Entryway Shoe Storage DIY Clears Clutter

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The most practical place to drop shoes off is at the front door. It's one of the only ways to avoid tracking dirt and mud into the house, and keep shoes exactly where they're most needed. However, without a designated spot, shoes can quickly clutter a foyer and become both an eyesore and a tripping hazard for household members and guests. Many people opt for a standard shoe shelf, but there are other DIY entryway shoe storage ideas to save space. One brilliant DIY idea comes from several online influencers. This idea is a ladder-style shelf unit that can ultimately store anything from home decor to houseplants to a diverse shoe collection.

This is one of the many farmhouse entryway ideas bursting with charm. Ladder shelves have a minimalist design befitting any style interior, depending on the shelf's material, color, finish, and decor. The style traditionally features all straight edges, making it a doable DIY project for those with a penchant for woodworking.

This project is ideal when there's significant empty floor and wall space in the hallway or room leading up to a front door. Simply slide this multipurpose shelf up against the wall, creating plenty of side-by-side shoe storage. Designate a different shelf rack for each house member, or separate each shelf by shoe type, making it easy to sort through footwear pairs as needed. The setup is also convenient for tucking shoes away at the end of a long day, keeping matching pairs together and off the floor.