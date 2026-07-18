Turn Craft Sticks Into High-End Wall Art With An Affordable Dollar Tree DIY

Popsicle sticks don't seem like wall decor, but they could be the key to crafting an expensive-looking piece. Wall art, whether it's paintings or three-dimensional sculptures, often carries high price tags. If you're sick of overpaying for simple decoration, this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Just a pack of simple wooden craft sticks and a pack of bamboo skewers from the budget-friendly retailer can be transformed into chic geometrical wall hangings. On TikTok, aryam6582 (or Mayra Mondragón) posted a tutorial for this opulent decoration. To construct the wall decor, you'll need hot glue, as well as spray paint. A little faux greenery completes the look to give your space a designer appearance.

For her stylish modern decor, Mondragón created two symmetrical hexagonal shapes out of the popsicle sticks. The geometric design of this wall accent is what brings it together, so choose a shape that complements your space. Consider crafting narrow rather than wide hexagons, or using square or triangular shapes. If you repurpose glue and paint you already bought, the Dollar Tree supplies for this project should be under $5, including the greenery. This high-end DIY wall decor ultimately has a simple yet elegant aesthetic that matches any space. Because the popsicle stick shapes are three-dimensional, you can also use them as shadow boxes, setting lightweight decorations inside.