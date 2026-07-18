Turn Craft Sticks Into High-End Wall Art With An Affordable Dollar Tree DIY
Popsicle sticks don't seem like wall decor, but they could be the key to crafting an expensive-looking piece. Wall art, whether it's paintings or three-dimensional sculptures, often carries high price tags. If you're sick of overpaying for simple decoration, this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Just a pack of simple wooden craft sticks and a pack of bamboo skewers from the budget-friendly retailer can be transformed into chic geometrical wall hangings. On TikTok, aryam6582 (or Mayra Mondragón) posted a tutorial for this opulent decoration. To construct the wall decor, you'll need hot glue, as well as spray paint. A little faux greenery completes the look to give your space a designer appearance.
For her stylish modern decor, Mondragón created two symmetrical hexagonal shapes out of the popsicle sticks. The geometric design of this wall accent is what brings it together, so choose a shape that complements your space. Consider crafting narrow rather than wide hexagons, or using square or triangular shapes. If you repurpose glue and paint you already bought, the Dollar Tree supplies for this project should be under $5, including the greenery. This high-end DIY wall decor ultimately has a simple yet elegant aesthetic that matches any space. Because the popsicle stick shapes are three-dimensional, you can also use them as shadow boxes, setting lightweight decorations inside.
Upcycling Dollar Tree craft sticks into luxurious wall art
After deciding on a shape, build it out of craft sticks to turn simple Dollar Tree items into stylish wall decor. Fix each corner of the shape together with a dab of hot glue. Mayra Mondragón added several more layers of wooden sticks over the original shape, gluing each piece onto the decoration as she placed it. Stop once the stacks of popsicle sticks are around two inches thick. To accentuate the geometric style, Mondragón glued bamboo skewers horizontally across the decoration.
For a unique twist, make a bunch of flat shapes from one layer of sticks and arrange them in a unique, intersecting pattern. Once you're finished crafting your wall art, apply a couple of coats of black spray paint onto the wooden pieces to get that chic, high-end vibe. Attach faux greenery stems onto one side of your shape using a hot glue gun for a colorful accent that also adds texture. Dollar Tree carries tons of faux plants and florals that would look beautiful as wall decor. The artificial eucalyptus vines for $1.75 are a good budget-friendly choice, but using higher quality faux greenery will likely appear more realistic.
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Mondragón hung her hexagons so that the skewers were diagonal, creating a dynamic visual. Use adhesive strips to mount the shapes in an interesting arrangement on the wall. Hanging the decor so that the skewers are against the walls lets you set a small plant or figurine inside each shape.