Skip Standard Gravel: A Lower-Maintenance, Eco-Friendly Driveway Option That's Just As Durable

Installing a new driveway or replacing an existing one is a big job with a significant price tag. The three primary materials used for domestic driveways are gravel, concrete, or some form of asphalt. What do we mean by some form of asphalt? There are many types of asphalt, and one lesser-known type used for driveways is asphalt millings. It's made from recycled asphalt ground up into small pieces and mixed with a binder. It's an eco-friendly driveway material. When used to create a driveway surface, it is durable and reasonably priced. Concrete is the most expensive of the three, while gravel is generally the least expensive. Asphalt millings, sometimes called RAP (Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement), isn't much more expensive than gravel. Traditional hot mix asphalt (bitumen and aggregate) is much more expensive than asphalt millings.

Reclaimed asphalt pavement is old asphalt repurposed from roadways, driveways, and parking lots. It's ground up by a huge machine to prepare it for reuse. The eco-friendly nature of the millings is one of its primary perks. It is also cheaper than a driveway made from hot-mix asphalt. You can save 20% to 50% by choosing RAP. Once installed over a proper base (it can be installed over an existing driveway), asphalt millings will compact and bind together, creating a durable, weather-resistant surface that is easy to plow in the wintertime. A hot-mix asphalt drive will generally last 15 to 25 years, while a RAP surface will last around 8 to 15 years. A driveway surfaced with asphalt millings will require some annual upkeep, about the same amount of upkeep as gravel, but more than if you used a hot mix or installed a concrete driveway.