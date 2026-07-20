Upgrade Your Bathroom Storage With A Clever & Affordable Dollar Tree DIY
Bathroom counter clutter disrupts your morning routine, making it harder to quickly find what you need to get ready. In smaller spaces, the tiny sliver of countertop surrounding the sink doesn't provide much room for even basic essentials. In a YouTube video, Shannon Skip to My Life repurposed Dollar Tree plastic trays and candle holders into a tiered storage shelf that maximizes space. Instead of cramming your bathroom counter with clutter, this smart Dollar Tree DIY for elegant bathroom storage fits neatly atop the toilet tank. Even if your bathroom drawers or cabinets are crammed, this nifty DIY organizer provides three extra shelves that are perfect for holding small bathroom staples.
Similar three-tiered bathroom organizers are regularly priced over $20. Thankfully, Dollar Tree items will help you make your own storage solution that's just as stylish for a more reasonable price. For this project, Shannon grabbed three silver rectangular plastic charger trays for $1.50 each, as well as two black metal pedestal candle holders for $1.25 each. Spray paint and strong glue will dress up the Dollar Tree supplies for a stylish finish. Utilize supplies you already have to keep this DIY inexpensive.
The silver and white accents of Shannon's homemade storage create a sleek, modern organizer with luxurious, spa-like vibes. For flashier decor, Dollar Tree carries the trays in gold as well. Choosing different candle holders or an alternative like dowels will alter the height between your shelves. Depending on your budget and storage needs, consider only creating two tiers.
Stacking Dollar Tree trays for a chic bathroom organizer
Round trays are often used for this type of DIY tiered storage, but this shape takes up more space. Instead, rectangular chargers make this bathroom storage solution more compact. Before assembling the pieces, Shannon Skip to My Life painted the candle holders and the undersides of the plastic chargers white.
Because the bottom of these Dollar Tree candle holders are curved, there's not a lot of area to glue to the plate. Consider gluing cardboard, craft foam, or another filler inside the base to give it a flat bottom. The DIYer repurposed beads to fill the empty space. Glue the candle holder onto the middle of the tray, adhering another tray on top. After the glue dries, repeat this process to make a third tier. To complete the storage solution, Shannon set Dollar Tree glass jars filled with Q-tips, cotton balls, and bath salts on the organizer. Since the shelves are made of plastic, it's crucial to set heavier items on the bottom. The top two tiers are better suited to organize small bathroom clutter, such as bottles of hygiene products or hair accessories.
By swapping out the trays and candle holders for different styles, you can customize the look and size of your storage. Though this organizer is extra helpful for smaller spaces, the stacked shelves can upgrade the storage in any bathroom. In larger spaces, set your DIY organizer by the sink for stylish DIY bathroom countertop storage.