Upgrade Your Bathroom Storage With A Clever & Affordable Dollar Tree DIY

Bathroom counter clutter disrupts your morning routine, making it harder to quickly find what you need to get ready. In smaller spaces, the tiny sliver of countertop surrounding the sink doesn't provide much room for even basic essentials. In a YouTube video, Shannon Skip to My Life repurposed Dollar Tree plastic trays and candle holders into a tiered storage shelf that maximizes space. Instead of cramming your bathroom counter with clutter, this smart Dollar Tree DIY for elegant bathroom storage fits neatly atop the toilet tank. Even if your bathroom drawers or cabinets are crammed, this nifty DIY organizer provides three extra shelves that are perfect for holding small bathroom staples.

Similar three-tiered bathroom organizers are regularly priced over $20. Thankfully, Dollar Tree items will help you make your own storage solution that's just as stylish for a more reasonable price. For this project, Shannon grabbed three silver rectangular plastic charger trays for $1.50 each, as well as two black metal pedestal candle holders for $1.25 each. Spray paint and strong glue will dress up the Dollar Tree supplies for a stylish finish. Utilize supplies you already have to keep this DIY inexpensive.

The silver and white accents of Shannon's homemade storage create a sleek, modern organizer with luxurious, spa-like vibes. For flashier decor, Dollar Tree carries the trays in gold as well. Choosing different candle holders or an alternative like dowels will alter the height between your shelves. Depending on your budget and storage needs, consider only creating two tiers.