Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: A Smart Dollar Tree DIY For Elegant Bathroom Storage

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It can be tricky to organize a bathroom when there isn't much space to work with, especially if you own various cosmetics and other small items that are difficult to find a place for. Instead of cluttering valuable space on shelves and inside cabinets, create elegant countertop decor that doubles as bathroom storage. There is a DIY Dollar Tree solution that clears up bathroom countertop messes and adds a stylish touch to an interior design.

The YouTuber Nora G's Nook shared a gorgeous idea that transforms Dollar Tree's Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers and Jot 3 Section Pencil Holders into a rotating organizer for chic, modern, and contemporary bathroom spaces. The finished project has 21 different compartments to organize a variety of cosmetics and beauty tools. The organizer drawers and pencil holders are made of clear plastic, which makes it easy to see their contents. This design has a mirrored top and bottom, giving it an airy aesthetic that reflects light, creating a brighter ambiance.

Almost everything you need for this project can be found at Dollar Tree. You'll need 12 organizers, three pencil holders, two mirror squares, two Cooking Concepts Round Tin Cake Pans, and a bag of decorative gemstones. (If you can't find the mirror squares at Dollar Tree, Amazon's LXCREAT Peel and Stick Mirrors work as a low-cost alternative.) In total, the finished organizer should come out to around $30, making it a budget-friendly solution.