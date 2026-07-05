Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: A Smart Dollar Tree DIY For Elegant Bathroom Storage
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It can be tricky to organize a bathroom when there isn't much space to work with, especially if you own various cosmetics and other small items that are difficult to find a place for. Instead of cluttering valuable space on shelves and inside cabinets, create elegant countertop decor that doubles as bathroom storage. There is a DIY Dollar Tree solution that clears up bathroom countertop messes and adds a stylish touch to an interior design.
The YouTuber Nora G's Nook shared a gorgeous idea that transforms Dollar Tree's Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers and Jot 3 Section Pencil Holders into a rotating organizer for chic, modern, and contemporary bathroom spaces. The finished project has 21 different compartments to organize a variety of cosmetics and beauty tools. The organizer drawers and pencil holders are made of clear plastic, which makes it easy to see their contents. This design has a mirrored top and bottom, giving it an airy aesthetic that reflects light, creating a brighter ambiance.
Almost everything you need for this project can be found at Dollar Tree. You'll need 12 organizers, three pencil holders, two mirror squares, two Cooking Concepts Round Tin Cake Pans, and a bag of decorative gemstones. (If you can't find the mirror squares at Dollar Tree, Amazon's LXCREAT Peel and Stick Mirrors work as a low-cost alternative.) In total, the finished organizer should come out to around $30, making it a budget-friendly solution.
How to assemble this classy bathroom storage solution
The only tool you need to combine all of the elements for this glamorous storage solution is a bottle of water-resistant super glue, such as Gorilla Clear Glue. Begin by removing the adhesive stickers from all of the Dollar Tree items. Use the traditional mild soap and warm water method, nail polish remover, or vinegar to remove leftover residue. Arrange the 12 plastic organizers into a square with four columns that are three organizers high. Ensure each column is facing a different direction, so each drawer can open outward. Super-glue them in place, being careful not to accidentally glue the drawers in a way that they can't be opened. Stick one of the mirrored squares on top, with the reflective side facing up.
Once the drawers are complete, super-glue one of the cake pans upside-down on the front of a mirrored square, and attach it to the bottom of the combined organizers. Pour the bag of gemstones into the other cake pan, and rest the completed organizer on top. It should spin lazy Susan-style. Finish off the look by gluing the three pencil holders on top of the design. Also consider adding disco-ball-style PP OPOUNT Self Adhesive Mosaic Tiles to the edges for extra glam.
Set up the finished organizer in the corner of your countertop to corral your belongings while keeping them within easy reach. It's a great solution for cosmetics, toothbrushes, and other bathroom items you use on a daily basis. It will also keep your cabinets and shelves free for other affordable solutions to help you organize a cluttered bathroom. Leave the organizer by itself or dress it up with other smart DIYs, such as the idea that upcycles drinking glasses into elegant countertop storage.