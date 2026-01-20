The 12 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Help You Organize Your Cluttered Bathroom
Bathroom clutter is one of those perpetual problems everyone has but few of us solve. No matter how big or small your space, it doesn't take long before every surface seems to be covered in crusty toothpaste tubes, half-empty deodorant sticks, and dusty makeup kits — if you take your skincare seriously, red-light masks and gua sha rollers may get added to the mix. The result is a room that's technically functional but feels chaotic. You may find yourself poring over bathroom storage ideas only to end up wondering if adding more stuff is just going to make things worse. But there are a dozen surprisingly affordable and effective solutions from IKEA, from rolling carts to simple baskets, that can help you to corral everyday bathroom clutter.
With the price of everything from shampoo to razors skyrocketing, many of us simply can't afford to spend hundreds on fancy new contraptions that promise organization but end up becoming space-hogs. That's where IKEA's streamlined Scandinavian design origins save the day. The Swedish retailer prioritizes affordability, using flat-packed shipping, recycled materials, and global manufacturing processes that aims to keep costs low and quality consistent. And thankfully, as millions of people buy the same $.99 organizer or $40 sink shelf, they leave behind a trail of brutally honest reviews about what holds up, what doesn't, and whether items are worth the space they take up. We combed through customer reviews and cut anything that didn't earn at least a four-star rating to figure out exactly which pieces help in even the tiniest bathrooms, so you can skip the guesswork and get straight to what actually helps.
TISKEN Basket
Whether space is at a premium or you need a renter-friendly bathroom storage idea that doesn't require drilling any holes, the TISKEN Basket can keep your clutter contained but close at hand. Thanks to two tight grip suction cups that attach to walls or tile, the $9 plastic basket can hang from practically any bathroom surface, in either wet or dry areas. Holes drilled into the bottom help it drain easily when used in the shower, which is exactly where it ended up for many of the over 1,675 IKEA customers who gave it a five-star rating.
BROGRUND Corner Wall Shelf
Some of us rely on a single bottle of shampoo, while others have bathroom routines that necessitate several products. Either way, according to nearly 500 IKEA customers who've given it a five-star rating, the $25 BROGRUND Corner Wall Shelf offers plenty of space. The stainless steel shelves are lined with removable plastic linings and have high edges to keep even bulky items from falling off. The bottom shelf is also equipped with hooks for hanging loofahs or sponges. Designed to be installed using the included screws, some users said 3M Double-sided Heavy-Duty Waterproof Mounting Tape works if you want to avoid drilling holes.
KINNASJÖ Trash Can
When it comes to genius storage solutions for tiny bathrooms, we're big fans of anything that doesn't take up precious floor space. The KINNASJÖ Trash Can was designed with that goal in mind. Constructed from a spa green, partially-recycled plastic, the $5 waste bin holds up to a gallon of trash. Although it can be used freestanding, the included wall brackets allow it to be mounted on any smooth surface thanks to a heavy-duty adhesive backing that's capable of holding up to 4.4 pounds of tissues, cotton balls, and other bathroom trash.
VISSLAÅN Boxes
Over 160 IKEA customers have given the VISSLAÅN Boxes a five-star rating. The $12 set comes with five lidded boxes in three practical sizes (one large square, one medium rectangle, and three small squares), each made of a dark, semi-transparent plastic that provides an elevated aesthetic while still letting you easily see what's inside them. Reviewers say the affordable, high-quality boxes are ideal for everything from jewelry to cotton swabs, with many noting that their once-messy bathroom drawers finally feel organized and easy to maintain.
NOJIG Organizer
At just $.99, the NOJIG Organizer is a practically risk-free purchase. Available in four sizes (the smallest of which rings in at just $.50!), there's hardly anything these high-walled, cream-colored plastic bins aren't capable of storing. Nearly 2,500 IKEA customers have given them a five-star rating. Although reviewers describe using them in every room of the house, from storing food in the fridge to clothes in dresser drawers, the affordable boxes get extremely high marks for organizing hair accessories, nail polish, perfumes, and other bathroom essentials.
KLIPPKAKTUS Lazy Susan
Plenty of bathroom shelving ideas can keep your space organized in style, but when you're running late for work or trying to get through bathtime without a fuss, being able to easily reach what you need really matters. According to hundreds of IKEA customers, the KLIPPKAKTUS Lazy Susan can help with that. The clear plastic turntable has a slightly raised edge that allows it to smoothly rotate even when loaded down with up to 11 pounds of toiletries. Reviewers also love that the $10 organizer slips neatly into small spaces while keeping everything within arm's reach.
IVÖSJÖN Mirror Cabinet
The $30 IVÖSJÖN Mirror Cabinet provides both hidden and open storage that IKEA customers say makes the price well worth it. The cabinet is made from the same spa green recycled plastic as other finds on our list, along with a round mirror that reviewers describe as heavy. A magnetic lock holds the door closed to hide two of the three spacious shelves. Along with doing a little DIY assembly of this flat-packed piece, you'll need to securely attach it to a bathroom wall with your own mounting screws.
VESKEN Cart
If installing a bathroom shelf isn't an option but having nowhere to sit your box of tissues, hand soap, or room diffuser is driving you up the wall, thousands of IKEA customers say the VESKEN Cart is worth the $18 investment. Available in black or white, the three-shelf rolling trolley clicks together (meaning you won't need to use one of those annoying Allen wrenches.) Four casters make the cart easy to move around as needed, and since the shelves have both high walls and drainage holes, you can even wheel it right into the shower.
ENUDDEN Hanger
Grabbing a fresh towel or slipping into a robe after a hot shower is much less relaxing if you're grabbing them off a toilet seat, or, worse, the floor. The ENUDDEN Hanger is an incredibly simple yet effective solution for bathroom clutter of the fabric kind. Made of white powder-coated steel that's designed to hold up in humid conditions and a plastic-backing that protects your door finish, its six knobs provide plenty of hanging space. Over 1,000 customers have given this IKEA bestseller a five-star rating, describing it as sturdy, practical, and easy to install.
KLUNKA Laundry Bag
It's easy for bathrooms to feel cluttered when piles of laundry are artfully draped over your shower curtain or piled up on the floor. Having a dedicated spot can help, but heavy wicker or sprawling plastic baskets can quickly become unwieldy. The KLUNKA Laundry Bag is an IKEA customer favorite because, along with its stylish black-and-white stripes that fit into any decor style, it offers portability thanks to the reinforced handles. The $15 bag, which is coated with plastic on the inside to combat moisture buildup, can also be folded up when it isn't in use.
JONAXEL Storage Combination
Speaking of humidity, even the most stylish bathroom organization solutions aren't worth much if they can't stand up to steamy conditions. That's why IKEA's JONAXEL Storage Combination gets so much love from shoppers. Its frame, rails, and baskets are made from powder-coated steel that resists moisture and rust, even in busy bathrooms. Measuring just under 10 inches wide, it can slide neatly into those awkward gaps between your toilet and tub, while its four 20-inch deep drawers offer plenty of space for folded towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, or other everyday bathroom must-haves.
RÅGRUND Sink Shelf
Ringing in at $40, the RÅGRUND Sink Shelf is the most expensive IKEA item to make our list, but customers say its humidity-resistant bamboo material and modular approach to storage make it well worth the still-affordable investment. Featuring three triangular shelves, you can either tuck a single unit into a shower corner or pair two of them to wrap around a pedestal or wall-mounted sink. That flexibility makes it especially appealing for renters, awkward bathroom layouts, or anyone who needs storage space but doesn't want (or can't afford) a bulky under-sink cabinet.