Upcycle Ordinary Drinking Glasses Into Elegant Countertop Storage With This Lid Hack

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Although we typically try to stash little items away in cabinets and drawers, sometimes there's no choice but to keep them in plain sight. That's when a stylish countertop storage idea can come in handy. If you have some old drinking glasses you don't mind repurposing, then you're already halfway way there. The next thing they need is a lid to make them both gorgeous and functional. And with the brilliant lid hack shared by Instagram user @irina_handmade_home, that's not a problem too. With just these two items, you can turn cups into storage containers you'd actually want to display. You can use them in the kitchen, bathroom, office, or anywhere else that could benefit from countertop organization.

This is an excellent way to upcycle old drinking glasses if you planned on getting rid of them. Even if you don't have old glasses, with how pretty this DIY turns out, you likely wouldn't mind sacrificing a couple of special ones that are colored or etched, like these small Bekith Romantic Water Glasses. Secondhand stores would provide lots of drinkware options as well.

This DIY revolves around crafting lids out of cork, then topping them with beautiful furniture knobs. You'll need a thick board of cork, similar to this 1/2-inch thick Cleverbranc Cork Sheet. A thinner piece is also required, such as one of these 1/4-inch thick Juvale Cork Board Tiles. In addition, get a utility knife, sandpaper, strong glue, drill, and round knobs of your choice.