Upcycle Ordinary Drinking Glasses Into Elegant Countertop Storage With This Lid Hack
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Although we typically try to stash little items away in cabinets and drawers, sometimes there's no choice but to keep them in plain sight. That's when a stylish countertop storage idea can come in handy. If you have some old drinking glasses you don't mind repurposing, then you're already halfway way there. The next thing they need is a lid to make them both gorgeous and functional. And with the brilliant lid hack shared by Instagram user @irina_handmade_home, that's not a problem too. With just these two items, you can turn cups into storage containers you'd actually want to display. You can use them in the kitchen, bathroom, office, or anywhere else that could benefit from countertop organization.
This is an excellent way to upcycle old drinking glasses if you planned on getting rid of them. Even if you don't have old glasses, with how pretty this DIY turns out, you likely wouldn't mind sacrificing a couple of special ones that are colored or etched, like these small Bekith Romantic Water Glasses. Secondhand stores would provide lots of drinkware options as well.
This DIY revolves around crafting lids out of cork, then topping them with beautiful furniture knobs. You'll need a thick board of cork, similar to this 1/2-inch thick Cleverbranc Cork Sheet. A thinner piece is also required, such as one of these 1/4-inch thick Juvale Cork Board Tiles. In addition, get a utility knife, sandpaper, strong glue, drill, and round knobs of your choice.
Create lids for your glasses turned storage containers
Start by turning your cups upside down onto the thicker sheet of cork. Then, trace around them with a pencil. Cut the pieces out so they're slightly larger than the drawn circles (approximately 1/8th inch around). Do so carefully with the utility knife. To give your lids smooth rims, gently buff their edges with sandpaper. Cut similar pieces from the thinner cork, only the circles should be just a smidge smaller than the glasses' rims. Overall, you're going to want the thinner pieces to be able to fit snugly just inside the cups.
Next, glue the smaller circles to the larger ones — they should now look like jar lids! Drill a hole into the middle of each lid. Make sure to use a drill bit that'll work best for the size of the knobs' screws. Slide the knobs through the tops and secure them with fasteners. As an alternative, you could glue the knobs directly to the lids, only there will be a risk of them popping off with use. The knobs are essentially the cherry on top with these countertop storage containers, so choose ones that match your style. For example, these Antique Bronze Cabinet Knobs have an old-school look, while Diamond Shaped Crystal Knobs would add a touch of luxury.
Ways to use your chic drinking glass containers for storage
Now that your glasses have lids nestled in their tops, they can help you say goodbye to clutter all over the counter. Bring a few into the kitchen to help contain small items like toothpicks, sugar packets, and takeout condiments. Use the cups for your coupons, as well as to corral things like coins, lip balm, earbuds, and office supplies. You can even add adorable Kempshott Store Chalkboard Labels so it's clear what their purpose is. Use cups with varying designs for an eclectic look or keep them all the same if you prefer uniformity.
Small bathrooms are notorious for never having enough storage space, but this is one bathroom storage idea that can maximize your space. If you line a few cups with lids on the counter, you'll have additional spots for your essentials. Short glasses can be used for storing cotton balls, hair ties, bandages, and swabs, while shots can hold onto tiny treasures like jewelry. Keep in mind that you can also upgrade your cups with Glass Paint Markers or by decoupaging fabric onto their exterior. But to keep them elegant-looking, you may want to stick with clear or etched glass and allow the knob on the lid be the highlight.