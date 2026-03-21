Reuse An Old Cake Stand For Simple And Stylish Countertop Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The kitchen is one of those amazing spaces in a house that makes it feel like home. It's also a space that gets used so regularly, it often finds itself in disarray. One way to keep things organized is to ensure you have a designated spot for every item, but appointing the countertop as one of these spots is asking for clutter trouble. Fortunately, there's a common thrift store find that gives your kitchen countertops a storage boost. You might even own one of these handy bakeware displays already -– it's a simple cake stand. And as a bonus, you don't need to modify it in any way to make this hack work.

Using a cake display to declutter your counter isn't a new concept. In fact, home decor and organization experts, like Martha Stewart, use this method. The simplicity of the trick is what makes it such a great move for any decorating experience level, budget, or home size. Whether you've got a large space, or you've been looking for small kitchen organization ideas to maximize tiny spaces, you can get rid of mess and create a new designated zone for things like olive oil and seasonings, or dish soap and sponges, or whatever you want to get off the countertop.