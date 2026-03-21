Reuse An Old Cake Stand For Simple And Stylish Countertop Storage
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The kitchen is one of those amazing spaces in a house that makes it feel like home. It's also a space that gets used so regularly, it often finds itself in disarray. One way to keep things organized is to ensure you have a designated spot for every item, but appointing the countertop as one of these spots is asking for clutter trouble. Fortunately, there's a common thrift store find that gives your kitchen countertops a storage boost. You might even own one of these handy bakeware displays already -– it's a simple cake stand. And as a bonus, you don't need to modify it in any way to make this hack work.
Using a cake display to declutter your counter isn't a new concept. In fact, home decor and organization experts, like Martha Stewart, use this method. The simplicity of the trick is what makes it such a great move for any decorating experience level, budget, or home size. Whether you've got a large space, or you've been looking for small kitchen organization ideas to maximize tiny spaces, you can get rid of mess and create a new designated zone for things like olive oil and seasonings, or dish soap and sponges, or whatever you want to get off the countertop.
Making your countertop cake stand storage your own
One thing to consider as you go on the hunt for a cake stand to reuse as kitchen countertop storage, is how the color and style will suit your home aesthetic. There are two ways to avoid a decor blunder in this area: choosing a neutral look, or customizing the stand to fit your design needs. However, we lean towards the latter as there's nothing like transforming organizers to maximize a small kitchen and add a little something extra to the room's decor. All you need is a little imagination, and a few craft supplies.
Two ways to personalize your storage tray include covering the stand with patterned tissue paper and a glue like Mod Podge for a decoupage finish, or painting it. If you've got a glass stand, try something like Rust-Oleum Frosted Glass Spray Paint for an elegant touch. There are plenty of ways to add personality without any big changes or buys and decorating your stand doesn't require any real DIY skills, too. If you're not one for DIYs, skip the paint and glue, and tie a simple ribbon around the base instead. No matter how you customize it, you'll have less countertop clutter, and a new spot to designate as home base for some kitchen products.