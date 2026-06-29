Turn Bathroom Clutter Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Smart Dollar Tree DIY

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There are plenty of Dollar Tree bathroom finds that can organize clutter. The challenging part is making these items look high-end. Fortunately, there's an easy trick to transform dollar store bathroom clutter into stylish countertop storage. YouTuber Liz Fenwick DIY upgraded a solid-colored bathroom collection into a gorgeous marbled set in just a few steps.

The YouTuber added a marbled paint effect to a set of basic decor without breaking the bank. Her idea isn't just applicable to a specific set of Dollar Tree items, as it's possible to copy this DIY for any set of uninspired bathroom decor or mismatched pieces. The only crafting supplies necessary are a few cans of spray paint. You'll need a white paint and primer, like Rust-Oleum American Accents 2X Ultra Cover Flat Spray Paint, and another spray paint in the color you want the marbling to be. The original DIYer used a shade from the Krylon Sea Glass Paint lineup.

This is a great way to make your bathroom countertop clutter look intentional. Instead of having a random arrangement of essential items scattered around your countertop, they'll look like a cohesive set. There's also a benefit to choosing a marbled pattern, as it has timeless appeal in interiors. Emily Hodge, founder of Emily Hodge Design, told Good Housekeeping this about marble patterns: "Unlike sharp geometrics, their fluid, organic patterns feel soothing while still adding visual interest."