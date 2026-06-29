Turn Bathroom Clutter Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Smart Dollar Tree DIY
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There are plenty of Dollar Tree bathroom finds that can organize clutter. The challenging part is making these items look high-end. Fortunately, there's an easy trick to transform dollar store bathroom clutter into stylish countertop storage. YouTuber Liz Fenwick DIY upgraded a solid-colored bathroom collection into a gorgeous marbled set in just a few steps.
The YouTuber added a marbled paint effect to a set of basic decor without breaking the bank. Her idea isn't just applicable to a specific set of Dollar Tree items, as it's possible to copy this DIY for any set of uninspired bathroom decor or mismatched pieces. The only crafting supplies necessary are a few cans of spray paint. You'll need a white paint and primer, like Rust-Oleum American Accents 2X Ultra Cover Flat Spray Paint, and another spray paint in the color you want the marbling to be. The original DIYer used a shade from the Krylon Sea Glass Paint lineup.
This is a great way to make your bathroom countertop clutter look intentional. Instead of having a random arrangement of essential items scattered around your countertop, they'll look like a cohesive set. There's also a benefit to choosing a marbled pattern, as it has timeless appeal in interiors. Emily Hodge, founder of Emily Hodge Design, told Good Housekeeping this about marble patterns: "Unlike sharp geometrics, their fluid, organic patterns feel soothing while still adding visual interest."
How to make plain Dollar Tree items into stylish storage with a marbled effect
Pick up a set like Dollar Tree's Solid Color Bathroom Accessories to try out this DIY. The collection includes essential bathroom storage pieces like soap canisters, toothbrush holders, and miniature trays. It's recommended to choose white, so they're easier to paint. Additionally, pick up a Large Rectangular Crystal-Cut Plastic Tray to hold other countertop clutter. Spray-paint all the bathroom items and the large plastic tray, so they have an identical base coat to ensure more consistent results.
Find a plastic tub that's wide enough to easily dip the large plastic tray. Fill it about ⅓ of the way up with water, and spray paint the top of the water with swirls of sea glass spray paint. Pick a paint color that correlates with the rest of your bathroom. Liz Fenwick chose a color that matched the marbling in their bathroom countertops. Select a hue that matches the countertops or that correlates with other accent colors in the bathroom, such as the hardware, towels, or other decor. Or try taking inspiration from gorgeous marble bathroom countertop designs. Dip each of the bathroom items into the tub to give them a marbled effect. After dipping each item, use a paper towel to wipe off any excess paint or coloring before it dries.
The final step is styling. To add other natural textures in your bathroom, pair this idea with a wooden design, such as this other stylish countertop storage idea made from Dollar Tree finds. You can't go wrong with wooden decor, since wood and stone are naturally complementary to one another. Also add other decor to the trays to avoid having too much marble texture, such as an artificial plant or rolled up washcloths.