Add Instant Closet Storage With A $30 Amazon Find That Fits Any Space
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Finding an affordable, stylish, and versatile closet organizer sometimes seems impossible. While chic storage solutions can have hefty price tags, inexpensive options are often flimsy and ugly. Instead, Amazon has a clever closet organizer that makes the most of vertical space. The Homsorout 4-tier hanging shelves feature a stack of collapsible baskets with hanging straps for $29.99. Unlike typical fabric organizers with fixed compartments, the Homsorout bins can be attached or removed with side zippers. Each basket also includes straps, so you can hang them separately if you don't want to keep the compartments stacked.
To create shorter hanging organizers, split the bins into sets of two, while individual baskets can also be placed on shelves or the floor in closets without enough hanging space. If there's a gap between the top of your wardrobe and the rod in your closet, you can create a row of storage by hanging each basket side by side. The customizable aspect of this Amazon storage solution makes it easy to fit into closets with different sizes, shapes, and arrangements.
Rather than a cube with an open face, the Homsorout baskets are trapezoidal, creating a deep bin with an enclosed base to keep everything neatly inside. Though the compartments are fabric, a flat board at the bottom of each bin ensures stability. For people who need to organize a small closet with lots of clothes, this hanging storage could be a solution.
Ideas to reorganize your storage with Homsorout shelves
In a bedroom closet, these hanging shelves would work well for folded clothing, including heavier pieces like sweaters. Accessories like clutches, handbags, and belts would also fit nicely within the bins. Otherwise, use the compartments to stash small pairs of shoes, like flats or sneakers. For kids, these baskets can serve as a designated toy box to maximize closet space. Besides bedroom closets, linen and cleaning storage spaces could benefit from this organizer, too. Use the bins to keep fresh towels and sheets easy to grab, yet out of the way, or for all those loose cleaning supplies and spare bathroom essentials that are so hard to keep tidy.
Try thinking outside the closet as well, since this organizer can provide helpful pantry or kitchen storage as well. Add a tension rod in your pantry to use these baskets for potatoes, snacks, and fruits. Plus, for another charming DIY for hanging kitchen storage, hanging these bins from a cute curtain rod on the wall can double as decor. Fill the bins with all the baking pans, rolling pins, and awkwardly shaped utensils that don't fit nicely in your cabinets or drawers.
The adjustability and price of the Homsorout hanging shelves are likely what led it to receive 4.4 stars out of over 200 ratings. Unfortunately, some customers experienced quality issues. Several reviews on the Amazon listing claim that the zippers don't fasten properly.