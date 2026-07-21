Say Goodbye To Lazy Susans: An Adjustable Way To Maximize Storage Space In Cabinets
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A lazy susan can seem like the perfect way to maximize storage space in your kitchen cabinets. Rather than reaching for or removing items to get to what you need, you give it a spin to access items near the back of the cabinet. While a lazy susan can help you organize smaller items, it's often not ideal for storing plates, dishes, and cookware. Nor does it maximize vertical space in taller kitchen cabinets.
So, forget the lazy susan. Instead, use shelf risers to make the most of the space in your cabinets and increase accessibility. Shelf risers divide up stacks of dishes, so instead of having dessert plates stacked on top of dinner plates, you can place the heavier dinner plates on the cabinet shelf and the smaller dessert plates on the riser. Or, if you have a large collection of dinner plates, use the riser to separate your plates into smaller, more manageable piles. If you have wrist pain or otherwise struggle to lift heavy piles of dishes, or have kids who want to help out in the kitchen, shelf risers make sense. Alternatively, use the risers to sort pantry items neatly instead of making stacks of cans or piles of spice jars.
How to choose the right shelf risers for your cabinets
Shelf risers come in a range of materials, sizes, and styles. The type that will work best in your cabinets depends on your design preferences and whether you can see the risers when the cabinet doors are closed. The height of your cabinet interiors determines whether stackable risers are a good choice.
With stackable risers, like the Simple Houseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Counter Shelf Organizer, you can place one shelf on top of the other, giving you three tiers of space inside your cabinet. Keep in mind that depending on the cabinet's height, items on the third shelf may be almost out of reach. If that's the case, consider installing a pull-down shelf to maximize space in a tall cabinet, rather than shelf risers. Also, pay attention to the weight limit for each riser, especially if you're stacking heavier plates and dishes. Along with looking for risers that stack, consider choosing options that are size-adjustable, allowing you to expand or contract the riser to match the cabinet's width.
If you have open cabinets or glass doors, the aesthetics of your shelf risers may matter. In that case, look for shelves that are more attractive than your basic metal frames or plastic-coated wire options. The SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf features an engineered wood shelf in various finishes and sleek metal legs, so you may not mind having it out on display.