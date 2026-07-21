Say Goodbye To Lazy Susans: An Adjustable Way To Maximize Storage Space In Cabinets

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A lazy susan can seem like the perfect way to maximize storage space in your kitchen cabinets. Rather than reaching for or removing items to get to what you need, you give it a spin to access items near the back of the cabinet. While a lazy susan can help you organize smaller items, it's often not ideal for storing plates, dishes, and cookware. Nor does it maximize vertical space in taller kitchen cabinets.

So, forget the lazy susan. Instead, use shelf risers to make the most of the space in your cabinets and increase accessibility. Shelf risers divide up stacks of dishes, so instead of having dessert plates stacked on top of dinner plates, you can place the heavier dinner plates on the cabinet shelf and the smaller dessert plates on the riser. Or, if you have a large collection of dinner plates, use the riser to separate your plates into smaller, more manageable piles. If you have wrist pain or otherwise struggle to lift heavy piles of dishes, or have kids who want to help out in the kitchen, shelf risers make sense. Alternatively, use the risers to sort pantry items neatly instead of making stacks of cans or piles of spice jars.