Skip Sliding Shelves And Lazy Susans: A Smarter Way To Organize Tall Cabinets

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Empty cabinets have so much potential. Yet, little by little, a space that once seemed vast and accommodating can become increasingly difficult to maneuver, as new cookware, toiletries, or tools are placed inside. Whether you're searching for extra kitchen storage ideas, more space in the bathroom, or an added helper in the garage, you'll need a clever system to keep everything in place. While sliding shelves and Lazy Susans are crowd-pleasers, particularly for deep areas, installing a pull-down shelf on a tall cabinet could be the perfect way to optimize overlooked vertical space.

There's a good chance you're not utilizing tall cabinetry to the fullest due to accessibility issues. Perhaps you're not keen on balancing on a step stool while reaching for heavy items from above. Whatever the case might be, a pull-down shelf, which usually uses gas springs or tension mechanisms, only requires a soft tug to get the unit down to eye level, and you only need to give it a soft nudge to raise it back to where it was installed. It's a simple storage hack that can be used either inside cabinets or on their exteriors, if you're looking for even more ways to snag some extra space. Prices range from roughly $40 for smaller versions, such as the types built for storing spices. Larger pieces — those that are intended for kitchenware, like the Slideep Pull-Out Shelf and the Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Down Shelf Organizer – can clock in at anywhere from $300 to over $600.