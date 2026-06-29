Everyone Had It In The '70s — Now This Vintage Find Is The Secret To Organizing Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many valuable vintage kitchen brands to keep an eye out for while thrift shopping — and while some items aren't great for flipping, they could be extremely useful at home. The '70s Rubbermaid lazy Susan is one of these items. This double-tiered turntable was a must have in the 1970s for organizing common kitchen ingredients, like spices, seasonings, and sauces. It's still a commonly found item at estate sales and thrift stores, and you should snag one even if your spices and seasonings are already well organized. That's because there are plenty of other ways to put this top thrift store find to use sorting clutter.

Rubbermaid's take on the lazy Susan features two tiers of spinning shelves. It has a relatively simple design, making it easy to integrate with most interior designs, and it comes in a variety of colors. It also fits in cabinets and on closet shelves, if you prefer to keep it hidden from view.

The turntable is made of reliable plastic that's easy to clean, making it usable in various spaces. It's even practical for humid and mess-prone areas like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. At 10.5 inches wide and 6 inches tall, the double-tiered storage fully rotates, making it perfect for storing many home goods, from crafting supplies to cosmetics to miscellaneous decor.