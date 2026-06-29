Everyone Had It In The '70s — Now This Vintage Find Is The Secret To Organizing Clutter
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There are many valuable vintage kitchen brands to keep an eye out for while thrift shopping — and while some items aren't great for flipping, they could be extremely useful at home. The '70s Rubbermaid lazy Susan is one of these items. This double-tiered turntable was a must have in the 1970s for organizing common kitchen ingredients, like spices, seasonings, and sauces. It's still a commonly found item at estate sales and thrift stores, and you should snag one even if your spices and seasonings are already well organized. That's because there are plenty of other ways to put this top thrift store find to use sorting clutter.
Rubbermaid's take on the lazy Susan features two tiers of spinning shelves. It has a relatively simple design, making it easy to integrate with most interior designs, and it comes in a variety of colors. It also fits in cabinets and on closet shelves, if you prefer to keep it hidden from view.
The turntable is made of reliable plastic that's easy to clean, making it usable in various spaces. It's even practical for humid and mess-prone areas like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. At 10.5 inches wide and 6 inches tall, the double-tiered storage fully rotates, making it perfect for storing many home goods, from crafting supplies to cosmetics to miscellaneous decor.
How to use a vintage lazy Susan to optimize your home organization
Although lazy Susans were mostly known for their use in 1970s kitchens, they're ideal for optimizing other home spaces. Place a thrifted lazy Susan on a shelf in a bathroom, combining it with other thrifted organizers — like the vintage gem that makes storage more stylish. You can use it to hold rolled washcloths, perfume collections, canisters of bathroom essentials, and other common washroom items. It will also fit neatly in the corner of a countertop or bathroom shelf, and plastic is relatively easy to keep free of mold and mildew, since a simple vinegar and water solution will usually keep grime at bay.
Another great way to use a '70s lazy Susan is to place it in an office or crafting space. Fill the tiered shelves with writing utensils, miniature paints, and other craft and office supplies. Twirl the receptacle to find what you need, and if any materials spill, the solid plastic should catch it and keep it from staining your furniture or floor. The double-tier tray may also make a great addition to an entryway console table or kitchen countertop. Use it as a catch-tray for keys, wallets, sunglasses, and other miscellaneous items, helping common household clutter look more deliberate and purposeful in your home's design. Don't be afraid to utilize this vintage piece for its original purpose either: stowing kitchen ingredients.
It's also worth remembering that, although these retro lazy Susans are simple in appearance, they can be customized to have more aesthetic value. Dress them up with a fun design by wrapping the surfaces with peel-and-stick vinyl. Also, try mixing decorative items with your organized items, such as tucking a miniature artificial plant or electronic candle in the center of an acrylic paint collection.