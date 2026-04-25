Ditch Bins And Baskets: This Vintage Gem Makes Storage Instantly More Stylish

Bins and baskets are useful for storage, but they aren't a great fit for everyone. If you're feeling a little bit bored with them, it might be time to shake things up. Head to your local thrift store, flea market, or yard sale to look for vintage tin cans! You can easily upcycle soup cans into organizers, but you aren't just limited to that variety. Vintage cans come in a wide range of sizes and shapes, which makes them perfect for storing all sorts of things. Not to mention, the variety of shapes, colors, and label designs makes them stylish and unique!

What you store in your tin can will depend in large part on the size and condition of the can you're able to find. Smaller cans might make cute toothbrush holders or change jars, while larger ones could hold your serving spoons. Some cans can make a cute vase for cut flowers, but you'll need to test them first to make sure there aren't any cracks that will let water leak through! If it leaks, but you still want to use it, try this Ziploc baggie flower vase hack!

Cans have been used for hundreds of years, so you may be able to find some impressively old cans to use. However, older cans may not be in great shape. You can still use them, but they'll take more work to clean up. If you can, focus on slightly more modern cans. These are more likely to have cleaner openings and potentially even lids, making them convenient for storing your things. Plus, the older the can is, the more likely it is to have a faded or damaged label. A vintage can with an intact label offers a cute storage solution without needing much extra work to spruce it up.