Ditch Bins And Baskets: This Vintage Gem Makes Storage Instantly More Stylish
Bins and baskets are useful for storage, but they aren't a great fit for everyone. If you're feeling a little bit bored with them, it might be time to shake things up. Head to your local thrift store, flea market, or yard sale to look for vintage tin cans! You can easily upcycle soup cans into organizers, but you aren't just limited to that variety. Vintage cans come in a wide range of sizes and shapes, which makes them perfect for storing all sorts of things. Not to mention, the variety of shapes, colors, and label designs makes them stylish and unique!
What you store in your tin can will depend in large part on the size and condition of the can you're able to find. Smaller cans might make cute toothbrush holders or change jars, while larger ones could hold your serving spoons. Some cans can make a cute vase for cut flowers, but you'll need to test them first to make sure there aren't any cracks that will let water leak through! If it leaks, but you still want to use it, try this Ziploc baggie flower vase hack!
Cans have been used for hundreds of years, so you may be able to find some impressively old cans to use. However, older cans may not be in great shape. You can still use them, but they'll take more work to clean up. If you can, focus on slightly more modern cans. These are more likely to have cleaner openings and potentially even lids, making them convenient for storing your things. Plus, the older the can is, the more likely it is to have a faded or damaged label. A vintage can with an intact label offers a cute storage solution without needing much extra work to spruce it up.
Personalizing your vintage tin cans
Once you've found the vintage tin cans you want to use, there are a few steps to take before storing your items in them. Firstly, some vintage cans may contain lead in either the paint or the solder. To be safe, use an EPA-approved lead testing kit to check for the presence of lead before you start using them for storage. If the test shows lead, you should dispose of the can at the nearest hazardous waste facility. Alternatively, if you're concerned about lead but aren't able to test cans, consider looking for modern cans and canisters that are made to look vintage.
However, not all vintage cans contain lead! If your vintage can is lead-free, it's time to give it some care to help it look its best. Inspect it for jagged edges or obvious cracks, and carefully smooth down any sharp or jagged corners, especially if the metal is rusty. No storage container is worth tetanus! Your vintage can might also benefit from a thorough cleaning. You'll want to avoid using anything abrasive that might scratch the decorative label, and instead use plain water and a soft cloth. If there's no coloring on the can, you can use a gentle acid like vinegar to remove rust from antique metal.
Now that it's clean and safe to handle, you can either begin using it as storage or add some extra decorative touches to it. The decorative elements could be as large as completely repainting it or simpler touches like adding a lace trim or touching up a few areas where the paint is chipped. A clear protective coat can also help keep it looking nice. You may want to match it to your existing decor or find a place where it works without any redecorating.