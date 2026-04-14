Don't Toss That Leaky Flower Vase! This Plastic Baggie Hack Works Like Magic

When a beloved vase starts leaking, it might seem like it'll never be able to hold flowers again. Even if you've tried to fix a broken vase and liquid was still seeping out, there's a way to keep water and continue displaying fresh cut flowers in your favorite container. Rather than throwing your vase away, you can line the inside of it with a simple Ziploc plastic baggie. This will block the leak, keeping the water in the bag rather than directly in the flower vase. Within seconds, the plastic ensures your vase is ready for real flowers again without creating a puddle on the floor. Fresh florals are an easy way to brighten home decor, and now you can keep using your precious vase even after it's sprung a leak.

Products like vase liners and plastic water bags for flowers are already on the market, but this hack allows you to keep using a leaky vase without spending a dime. Besides leaking flower vases, this plastic baggie trick can transform any container into a waterproof vase. If you have a decorative vase that's not waterproof, lining it with a bag will protect it and let you swap out faux florals for the real thing. Alternatively, bags can also be used to turn containers like woven baskets into suitable vases that can reliably hold water and flowers. While vases made from material like ceramic will hide the bag, this trick isn't great for glass vases as the plastic will be visible.