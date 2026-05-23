Forget Lazy Susans: This Storage Upgrade Won't Waste Space In Your Cabinets

When it comes to optimizing storage, implementing smart kitchen cabinet organizers can make or break the functionality of the space. While some storage solutions are straightforward, others present a more complicated problem — like the dreaded corner cabinet. So, how can you best maximize this ultra-deep, oddly shaped cabinet box?

Over the years, many have relied on the time-tested Lazy Susan, which has a long history of making kitchens run more efficiently. When installed in a corner cabinet, however, one design flaw can leave homeowners frustrated. It's that darn pole! The signature center point around which the trays revolve, this fixed vertical pole affects both the organizer's durability and what can fit in the cabinet itself.

Luckily, the superhero of the Lazy Susan world has arrived: the Super Susan. Perfect for those who love the Lazy Susan in theory but not in reality, this new take on the classic rotating organizer provides a clever way of removing the pole for more versatile, unencumbered storage, as well as overall stability and strength for heavier loads. This Lazy Susan alternative may just be the answer to that tricky corner cabinet conundrum — especially if storing bulky items is high on your priority list.