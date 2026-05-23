Forget Lazy Susans: This Storage Upgrade Won't Waste Space In Your Cabinets
When it comes to optimizing storage, implementing smart kitchen cabinet organizers can make or break the functionality of the space. While some storage solutions are straightforward, others present a more complicated problem — like the dreaded corner cabinet. So, how can you best maximize this ultra-deep, oddly shaped cabinet box?
Over the years, many have relied on the time-tested Lazy Susan, which has a long history of making kitchens run more efficiently. When installed in a corner cabinet, however, one design flaw can leave homeowners frustrated. It's that darn pole! The signature center point around which the trays revolve, this fixed vertical pole affects both the organizer's durability and what can fit in the cabinet itself.
Luckily, the superhero of the Lazy Susan world has arrived: the Super Susan. Perfect for those who love the Lazy Susan in theory but not in reality, this new take on the classic rotating organizer provides a clever way of removing the pole for more versatile, unencumbered storage, as well as overall stability and strength for heavier loads. This Lazy Susan alternative may just be the answer to that tricky corner cabinet conundrum — especially if storing bulky items is high on your priority list.
Super Susans rotate without the limitations of a center pole
The main distinction between a Lazy Susan and Super Susan is how they're mounted and operated, and therefore what they're able to store. A Lazy Susan typically has two trays, both attached to and revolving around a central pole that's mounted to the cabinet interior. Some models allow these mostly circular trays to be rotated independently, while others spin together as one unit. They're usually cost effective and straightforward to install, making them a great DIY project. However, since they're mounted to the cabinet only at the top and bottom of the pole, leaving the trays cantilevered, they often lack the stability and durability for handling larger storage loads. Perhaps the biggest downside, however, is the inflexibility created by the cumbersome, fixed pole, which limits the size of items that can be stored on the organizer. For a deep, spacious corner cabinet, this is a major missed opportunity, and it's likely to disappoint those hoping to find the perfect spot to stash their pasta pot or slow cooker.
Enter the Super Susan. This clever design uses a similar spinning tray concept to the Lazy Susan, but instead of a pole, the trays are installed with rotating hardware that's securely mounted to the top of fixed shelves. This means the ultra-sturdy, independently operating trays will never have the space limitations of the middle pole, making them ideal for storing oversized items like large cookware, small appliances, and more. However, this added functionality does come with a higher price tag than the Lazy Susan, and it has a more complicated installation process; you may require a professional to retrofit it into an existing cabinet. That being said, frequent kitchen users will likely find that the added functionality, durability, and usable space is well worth the added investment.