Move Over, Lazy Susans: This Storage Alternative Maximizes Space In Your Cabinets

Lazy Susans in corner kitchen cabinets are anything but lazy. They enable you to store your kitchen essentials neatly on that magical, spinning, two-tier circular shelving unit that prevents you from having to reach too far back for that mixing bowl or pitcher. But sometimes as you pile stuff onto your lazy Susan slots, you might ask yourself if you could be using that space more efficiently. It seems like there are corners in the back that are going unused. Maybe this Susan is lazy after all. It might be time for a solution that gives you space to store that long pancake griddle or other unusually shaped pots and pans. Enter the return of shelves to maximize cupboard room.

On TikTok, @crystelmontenegrohome replaced her lazy Susan with regular shelves. One or two commenters said they'd hate to get rid of their spinning shelves, but most celebrated the move and asked for measurements and how-to details, so they could do the same. "This is the video I was looking for!" one says. "Hate the lazy Susan for pots and pans, and I wanted to do something like this. This Is the sign!" Another adds, "OMG come to my house and do that for me."