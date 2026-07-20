The Authentic Luxury Bathroom Essential You Can Only Buy From Japan

Coveted luxury items usually include purses, shoes, skincare, and ... towels? Yes, towels. Towels that have the reputation of being the softest, fluffiest, and most lavish are certainly a luxury item. Imabari towels meet that description. However, you can only buy authentic Imabari towels from Japan.

Fun cultural fact: Hand towels are often carried every day in Japan because of the lack of paper towels or hand dryers in public restrooms. Trust that if hand towels are seen outside the home, they will often be the best of the best. Imabari towels are so lush and famous that they even have their own Towel Museum in their namesake city of Imabari (with a gift shop, of course!).

The "Imabari Towel" quality-certified brand comes with a history of quality control and the luxe item has the reputation of staying the same absorbency and softness after years of washing. All material must pass a quality assurance test called the "five-second rule" — the fabric has to sink when dropped in water in five seconds or it is not absorbent enough. The variety of colors and sizes can also work with every bathroom and décor, and can be made into a focal point of the room with a more creative way to fold towels – folding them into a cute swan on a bed.