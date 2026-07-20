The Authentic Luxury Bathroom Essential You Can Only Buy From Japan
Coveted luxury items usually include purses, shoes, skincare, and ... towels? Yes, towels. Towels that have the reputation of being the softest, fluffiest, and most lavish are certainly a luxury item. Imabari towels meet that description. However, you can only buy authentic Imabari towels from Japan.
Fun cultural fact: Hand towels are often carried every day in Japan because of the lack of paper towels or hand dryers in public restrooms. Trust that if hand towels are seen outside the home, they will often be the best of the best. Imabari towels are so lush and famous that they even have their own Towel Museum in their namesake city of Imabari (with a gift shop, of course!).
The "Imabari Towel" quality-certified brand comes with a history of quality control and the luxe item has the reputation of staying the same absorbency and softness after years of washing. All material must pass a quality assurance test called the "five-second rule" — the fabric has to sink when dropped in water in five seconds or it is not absorbent enough. The variety of colors and sizes can also work with every bathroom and décor, and can be made into a focal point of the room with a more creative way to fold towels – folding them into a cute swan on a bed.
What makes luxury Imabari Towels so special
Imabari towel makers often use mineral spring water from the Sojagawa River for dyeing the yarn and washing the fabrics, and said yarn is made from a long-staple cotton known for its silky consistency. These towels are a tradition 130-plus years in the making, and can only be made in Japan. Like all luxury items, dupes run rampant. This luxury bathroom essential comes sealed to prevent imitators; no official seal means it's a fake. And all tags or packaging will include "Imabari Towel" or a variation of a brand product paired with the circle and lines logo, not "Made in Imabari."
Luxury towels like this can make your bathroom feel like a personal spa. Keep them smartly folded and stored in a spa roll to add to the effect. Like a spa day, the price tag on this bit of luxury can vary. The range starts at around $30 for a small towel at official online retailers — though do note that you'll have to pay taxes and overseas shipping fees. Purchasing a roundtrip airfare to Japan is your other option (much more than $30). However, if you do find yourself in Japan, these towels are far cheaper when bought directly in the country; a small one is about 1,000 yen (roughly $6 to $7), while a large bath towel may cost the same as that small towel you imported online. Those who purchase them rave they are worth the price, and their soft durability means they are woven to last. And no worries about folding towels in small bathrooms: These towels remain fluffy over time (part of their charm) so that your investment is worth the cost.