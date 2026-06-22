Skip Folding And Hanging: A More Creative Way To Display Bathroom Towels
While you might not live in a resort, it doesn't mean you can't have a resort-like experience at home. Fluffy robes, turned-down beds, and mints on pillows? Yes, please. But you could also tap into your creative side with the swan roll, another towel-folding technique that'll add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom or bedroom. How it works is that you roll towels into swan shapes and then display them as a visual treat, a major upgrade from just arranging them on hooks or in neat folded stacks.
Many cruise ships and hotels turn towels into swans for their guests, both as a welcoming gesture and to elevate the experience. Can you imagine if your overnight company found swans on their bed? Use this technique alongside a few other unique guest bedroom decorating ideas, and they may never want to leave! It could also be a sweet surprise for a significant other to find on an anniversary weekend — especially since swans are known to represent love (surround them with rose petals for extra points).
The YouTubers from At home with Jennie and Nick shared a version of this technique, and although it requires more effort than a traditional fold, the results are much more charming. You'll need a bath towel and a hand towel to bring one swan to life. However, if you make a pair of swans, you can put them face to face to create a beautiful heart when positioned correctly. White or black towels will help replicate the typical look of a swan. Meanwhile, a colorful or patterned hand towel will provide a vibrant touch.
An easy way to swan roll your bath towels
Start by laying a bath towel on a large surface. Hold the towel at the center of one of the long sides with one hand. Starting from that same edge (on either the left or right of your hand), roll that half of the towel up. The rolled section will turn 90 degrees as you roll until you reach the middle. Repeat the step with the other side, and your towel should now have two rolled halves forming a "V" shape. Next, fold the bottom of the V upwards. Use your hands to bend it into the classic, curved shape of a swan neck. Set the swan aside.
Lay your hand towel down vertically, and accordion fold it until it's compact. Bend it in half, and tuck it into the back of the swan (just behind its neck). It'll make the towel creature look fuller and even more swan-like. Make a second bird, and you can face them towards each other so their heads and necks create the heart shape. With a few extra steps, you could also roll up a swan to bring a smile to a child's face. Use their favorite cartoon towel, and add googly eyes to the rolled-up swan for some extra fun. While this technique isn't necessarily a space-saving alternative to bulky towel racks, it'll make your towels so much lovelier to display, giving you those vacation-y vibes whenever you please.