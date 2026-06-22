Skip Folding And Hanging: A More Creative Way To Display Bathroom Towels

While you might not live in a resort, it doesn't mean you can't have a resort-like experience at home. Fluffy robes, turned-down beds, and mints on pillows? Yes, please. But you could also tap into your creative side with the swan roll, another towel-folding technique that'll add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom or bedroom. How it works is that you roll towels into swan shapes and then display them as a visual treat, a major upgrade from just arranging them on hooks or in neat folded stacks.

Many cruise ships and hotels turn towels into swans for their guests, both as a welcoming gesture and to elevate the experience. Can you imagine if your overnight company found swans on their bed? Use this technique alongside a few other unique guest bedroom decorating ideas, and they may never want to leave! It could also be a sweet surprise for a significant other to find on an anniversary weekend — especially since swans are known to represent love (surround them with rose petals for extra points).

The YouTubers from At home with Jennie and Nick shared a version of this technique, and although it requires more effort than a traditional fold, the results are much more charming. You'll need a bath towel and a hand towel to bring one swan to life. However, if you make a pair of swans, you can put them face to face to create a beautiful heart when positioned correctly. White or black towels will help replicate the typical look of a swan. Meanwhile, a colorful or patterned hand towel will provide a vibrant touch.